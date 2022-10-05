Master KG has been getting trolled over his hairline, and he has finally said something back to the Twitter account that started it

A picture of the musician has been circulating on social media, and it shows that he may have a problem with growing hair

Tweets have been cracking endless jokes at his expense, especially after a popular Twitter account sparked everything

Master KG has the internet buzzing as people reacted to a picture of his hairline. The star was made fun of to the point that he had no choice but to say something.

Master KG chimed in on the jokes everyone has been making about his hair, but it only made people more eager to make fun of him. Image: Instagram/@masterkgsa

KG suffers from hair loss and was spotted without a hat in a pool. The image quickly spread on Twitter as people could not stop cracking up over it.

Master KG reacts to trolls

Master KG was trying to have fun in the pool until it became a picture of him shared by entertainment Twitter account Chris Excel. The musician responded after people made endless fun of him he rode in the comments on the post:

" You don't love peace neh."

ZAlebs reports that Master KG's response only fuelled more trolls to start editing the picture in an attempt to make the funniest joke. Many people said they finally understood why he always has a cap.

@fannieculox commented:

"Yeah neh so this is what is hidden inside that cap of Manyama's head."

@Msenti91657768I commented:

Looked at this picture with my mum. I am still looking for a space to faint because she fainted where I was supposed to faint."

@Dinizulu5 commented:

"So now he owns a runway on his head. I didn't know this."

@TsuleMkoni commented:

"Mara what did Master KG do to you."

@RonnyMhlanga commented:

"Baldness means wealth."

"Lost twin": Master KG stuns Mzansi with a snap of his lookalike from Botswana

Briefly News previously reported that Master KG shared a photo of a man with an uncanny resemblance to him

The man who the Sofa Silahlane claims he is a man from Botswana and also wore glasses, making it convincing that it looked like KG.

On Twitter, Ace KG uploaded the pic of his dop elganger. Fans were completely amazed as it was shared on the timeline.

