Makhadzi has a habit of selling out venues and leaving the audience energised for her next big show

The star recently performed at the Macufe Festival and made her presence known to the attendees

Many people have taken to social media to praise Makhadzi, just as they did when she sold out two stadiums

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Makhadzi has done it again, leaving the audience wanting more.

Makhadzi's Macufe Festival performance is going viral on social media. Image: Frennie Shivamnu

Source: Getty Images

The Ma Gear hitmaker recently performed at the Macufe Festival, which drew a large crowd to a venue in Bloemfontein.

After her electrifying performance, Makhadzi immediately shot to the top of social media trends, with many fans unable to keep their mouths shut about her fire stage.

Makhadzi even posted a video of her energetic performance, which drew hundreds of responses in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Yesterday was lit at macufe , we doing it again tonight by popular demand. Lets meet at macufe main event tonight at 23:30"

Makhadzi shared the following video on Instagram:

Makhadzi's stans react to her lit Macufe Festival stage

@lethabolejoy said:

"A whole star "

@lorraine_guyo shared:

"Yes my darling show them you are the Queen"

@nozibusisovezi posted:

"The respect I have for you ❤️yyeeeerrr you’re just a wow factor"

@vegan_rue replied:

"I need to see you live at least before I die I love your stage energy. Please come to Eastern Cape."

@sandmag37 commented:

"Makhadzi, one day I will use my pay Cheque to pay for this amazing performance."

@akhona8879nobongs also said:

"Yooo the vibe bethuna ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@miss_prididi78 also wrote:

"We were there. Lovely performance ...7 hours drive was worth it ☺️"

@prayerful_blessed_soull added:

"Love yo humility. This is why God won't get tired of blessing you angel."

Makhadzi's habit of filling stadiums

Makhadzi garnered media attention before tearing up the Macufe Festival when she completed her one-woman show in her home province Limpopo on 01 October 2022.

During the lit concert at Makhuvha Stadium, the Ghanama hitmaker and other artists were able to showcase their talents.

Makhadzi was also previously reported to have filled a stadium in Botswana. Makhadzi wowed a packed crowd at Tlokweng's Royal Aria Stadium.

On Instagram, Makhadzi raved about the two stadium fill-ups by sharing the following post:

Makhadzi's energetic stage at Macufe Festival

Briefly News previously reported that This past weekend, Bloemfontein was alive with arts and culture exhibitions as part of the 10-day Macufe Festival.

Superstar Makhadzi lit up the stage on Saturday night with her signature energetic performance and vibrant dancers.

The venue was packed with excited fans as the MaGear songbird danced in a sequenced leotard.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News