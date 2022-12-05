Kanye West resurfaced on Instagram and took a dig at Elon Musk after his Twitter account was suspended

The controversial rapper claimed that the Twitter chief is a 'half-Chinese' as he asked for Musk's pics as a child

Musk responded to Kanye's claims, saying he takes the words as a compliment- not as an insult

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

American rapper Kanye West has resurfaced on social media after he was suspended from Twitter for inciting violence following more anti-semitic messages.

Kanye West speculates Elon Musk is half-Chinese. Photo: Kanye West/ Elon Musk.

Source: UGC

The rapper and presidential hopeful posted a new message on Instagram, alleging that Elon Musk was half-Chinese.

"Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half-Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel and we have an Elon.

I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

I'm sorry for using curse words in church but I don't have another word for Obama yet," Ye wrote.

While captioning the post, the father of four added:

"On Jay Zs birthday, future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg."

After West's post went viral, Musk replied to it on Twitter, saying:

"I take that as a compliment!"

Musk explains why he suspended Kanye

Kanye's account was suspended based on his posts that portrayed incitement to violence.

What earned him a ban from the platform was one of his posts which Musk confirmed on Friday, December 2, earned him a ban from the platform when he replied to a user.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence..." read Musk's tweet in part.

Kenyan man wants to meet Musk

About a month ago, a Kenyan journalist became an internet sensation after Musk replied to his tweet.

Lawrence Kitema took to Twitter to inform Elon Musk that Uganda had launched its first satellite into space.

Seemingly moved by the news, Musk replied to Kitema's tweet congratulating the President Yoweri Museveni-led country.

Following the reply, Kitema dared to dream again.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, December 5, the Forth Estate fellow said he wishes to meet Musk.

"All dreams are valid. My dream is to meet Elon Musk one day," said Kitema.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: TUKO.co.ke