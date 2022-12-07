A video of media personality Dr Musa Mthombeni trolling the way gospel singers act in music videos is doing the rounds on social media

The TV presenter was in a sandy and secluded area when he filmed the clip doing an impression of gospel singers and Mzansi is here for it

Social media users praised the former YoTv child star for his sense of humour and agreed that he nailed the impression of gospel stars

Dr Musa Mthombeni has a great sense of humour. A video of the media personality trolling gospel artists has surfaced on social media.

Dr Musa Mthombeni trolled gospel singers in hilarious music video.

In the clip, the Johannesburg-based TV presenter was in a sandy and secluded area impersonating gospel stars. Dr Musa Mthombeni nailed the impression of the gospel singers.

Taking to Twitter, a tweep with the handle @UncleCul posted the hilarious video of the broadcaster acting a fool. @UncleCul captioned the video:

"Nah my G… I nominate you for a Crown Gospel award. This is cold."

Mzansi reacts to Dr Musa Mthombeni's clip

Peeps shared that Musa nailed the clip. Many shared that the media personality only forgot to crawl in the clip.

@Sli_Simelane commented:

"All that's missing is him crawling in a white XXL shirt crying."

@RONIN_JimNjAcK said:

"Looks cold even on the whole sand."

@IamLtkWarric wrote:

"Ncandweni vibes."

@Refilwe50 added:

"He forgot to crawl with an extra large T-shirt."

Unforgiving trolls roast Sizwe Dhlomo

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo trended for all the wrong reasons again on social media. The media personality was roasted for his 2013 tweet.

The star was responding to reports of former President Nelson Mandela's death on 5 December, 2013. He denied that the politician had died. Sizwe wrote:

"The reports about Mandela are not true. There was a bit of a scare with his respiratory equipment at around 20:30 but right now, he is alive."

An unforgiving tweep took to Twitter and posted a screenshot of Sizwe's old post. The peep captioned the screenshot:

"happy anniversary! @SizweDhlomo."

Other social media users took to the the unforgiving peep's comment section and roasted the Kaya 959 presenter.

