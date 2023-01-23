Tall Azz Mo was dragged on social media after seemingly calling his ex-girlfriends "leftovers" in his latest post

The comedian rubbed his followers up the wrong way and many reminded him that he's a married man with kids

The star has been very active on social media after Mzansi sympathised with him after he shared how Lerato Moloi nearly ruined his career when she levelled serious allegations against him

Tall Azz Mo is being slammed on social media. The comedian rubbed people up the wrong way after he seemingly called his ex-girlfriends "leftovers".

The reality TV star has been making headlines since the court ruled in his favour a few months back. Lerato Moloi had accused him of forcing himself on her but the case was thrown out of court due to a lack of evidence.

Tall Azz Mo has appeared on podcasts talking about how the model nearly ruined his career. He has also been very vocal on his social media handles advocating for men's rights. However, his recent Twitter post ruffled feathers.

Mzansi calls Tall Azz Mo out

Social media users took to Tall Azz Mo's comment section and slammed him for his latest post. Many advised him not to type such posts because he's a married man with kids.

@ATswanaGoddess commented:

"Mongezi, you’re a married man but you’re tweeting about others eating your 'leftovers'. This is actually embarrassing for your kids and your wife. Why aren’t you focusing on the meal that you have?"

@UncleMwitzz said:

"Why are you thinking about your exes while you married with kids? I know the hype of Podcast and Chill has made you go crazy but be careful."

@AnaFourie wrote:

"Having a loser for a father has got to be exhausting."

@portia_moz commented:

"Reading this tweet makes the sympathy the country shared with you from that podcast interview wasted."

@SiyaDiko15 said:

"This one is disrespecting women at large."

@justiceforthab1 wrote:

"What are the leftovers? Women? And you wonder why so many people are against you and believe Lerato."

@MalcontentPizza added:

"The way you look, you're lucky anyone offered you any food."

Reacting to the backlash, the stand-up comedian denied that he was talking about his ex-girlfriends.

Tall Azz Mo says he'll never apologise for being a man in South Africa

In related news, Briefly News reported that Tall Azz Mo was applauded for standing up for his rights. The reality TV star was disgraced when Lerato Moloi accused him of forcing himself on her, but the court ruled in his favour.

Ever since the comedian won his case, he has been advocating for men's rights in Mzansi. The stand-up comedian, who is hitched to Mome, was slammed when the accusations surfaced.

As a free man, the star has been pouring out his feelings on social media. Tall Azz took to his timeline to share that he'll never apologise for being a man in Mzansi.

