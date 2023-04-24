Sizwe Dhlomo's humorous question about the boxing match between Big Zulu and Bryan Dings left Twitter in stitches

Fans reacted with witty comments, including jokes about the fighters' performances and speculations about the authenticity of the match

Some fans even suggested potential matchups for Big Zulu, such as Slik talk coming out of retirement or facing off against Cass

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sizwe Dhlomo makes fun of Big Zulu's boxing skills. Images: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

South African radio personality, Sizwe Dhlomo, has left Twitter in stitches after the boxing match between Big Zulu and Bryan Dings.

Dhlomo took to Twitter to humorously question the boxing match between Zulu and the former bodyguard of the hit television show Uyajola 99, Dings. The fight took place in Craighall, Randburg this past Sunday, 23rd April with Inkabi coming on top as the victor.

Siz mocks Zulu's fight

Sizwe tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Lol! Kwenzekani manje lana?"

Mzansi reacts to Big Zulu's skills

Fans took to the comments section to react to Sizwe's jibe.

@k_mfundopraise said:

"Ngyafisa ukukbona ulwa, coz indlela okhuluma ngayo ‍♂️"

@Havana_Bloom said:

""

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"Mina ngifuna lo uthi " Makawe!! Makawe!!"

@Mdange_KaTshiw said:

""

@ClydeSithole said:

"Iqupha la Big Zulu ling'tshela ukuthi akazange aqhath'we emadlelweni la eslusela khona iziNkomo... Mhlampe ela khona ko Bergville, kwazi bani‍♂"

@psixaba said:

"What’s funny is this was at AJ’s in the Park, a child friendly restaurant "

@Mkastido said:

"Slik talk must consider coming out of retirement, Big Zulu is a perfect match."

@GI_Irvin said:

"I wonder how much they paid that guy in blue to throw a fight"

@mshikaslindile said:

"Kwenzeke lento ezokwenziwa u Vusi Thembekwayo"

@TinyikoNtlurhi said:

"Cass would eat Big Zulu up for sure , now that I've seen both "

Sizwe Dhlomo refuses to pay for Twitter verification, and Mzansi supports him: “Never saw the use”

Briefly News previously reported on Dhlomo refusing to pay for Twitter.

Sizwe Dhlomo is among the many celebrities who lost their Twitter verification after failing to pay for it. South African celebrities, including Sizwe Dhlomo, have also lost their Twitter verification. Dhlomo, whose account has 2.1 million followers woke up without the blue checkmark.

Responding to a post by fellow radio personality Euphonik who said he should pay to get his verification back, the Kaya FM presenter said he would not do that.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News