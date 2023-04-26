Lasizwe opened up on Twitter about his deep grief over not having his parents in his life and not being able to call his mother, resonating with many South Africans

Mzansi tweeps offered kind words of support and sympathy to Lasizwe, acknowledging the difficulty of navigating life without parents

Some tweeps shared their own experiences of losing parents and the challenges it brings

Lasizwe opened up on losing his parents in an emotional tweet. Fans sympathised with the YouTube star. Images: @lasizwe

Actor and television presenter, Lasizwe shared a heartfelt Twitter post expressing grief over having no living parents.

Lasizwe shares a gutwrenching tweet on losing his parents and having no motherly support

Thulasizwe Dambuza is known to many as an eccentric and fun social media personality, often sharing hilarious skits and relatable posts across his social media platforms. But Lasizwe got real in his recent tweet as he expressed grief and anguish over not having his parents with him and being unable to have a phone call with his mother.

Lasizwe wrote:

"Woke up with the biggest lump in my throat. The fact that I am doing this life alone without any living parents, Yoh! What's killing me is I can't even pick up the phone and say "I am calling my mom!"

Mzansi tweeps expressed their condolences to Lasizwe and offered words of support

The tweet struck accord with many South Africans who went on to comment on Lasizwe's tweet, offering words of support and condolences. Some tweeps expressed their anguish at losing their parents and having no familial support.

@wakapalesaa tweeted:

"I honestly sympathize with anyone without parents. Can never imagine doing this life thing alone. Sending you hugs. ❤❤"

@Tandeka_Dlamini tweeted:

"Strength to you Lasizwe. God's grace has your back, ALWAYS . Life gets really hard once both parents are gone. Sometimes kuyehla, sometimes kuyenyuka but never lose heart. Lots of love & hugs from me ❤️"

@simmy_mamyalu tweeted:

"Listen sometimes you don’t want to be relentless and strong, sometimes you just want to make that one call to your mom and hear her tell you everything will be alright "

@katlegolerumo12 tweeted:

"Yooo I can't even get out of bed today, my contract ended last month I'm not copying rent is due wish to go to my parents but where "

@BiancaNjabulo tweeted:

"Kills me everyday ☹️ No mother, no father, zero siblings also? Yho"

@Nolutha42393563 tweeted:

"No maan Lasizwe at least you have siblings and we see how close you are, go ahead call one of them."

@MsNandipha said:

"The one thing I have told myself is that I will be the parent to my child that I always needed. When my mom was on her death bed, her only concern was for her kids. She fought hard to stay alive but only God knows."

