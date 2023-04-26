Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza and famous Twitter user @ChrisExcel102 dragged each other on social media

@ChrisExcel102 made fun of Lasizwe by bringing up the R2 million #FeesMustFall donation funds when he celebrated his sobriety

Many people sided with @ChrisExcel102, while other netizens made it clear that Lasizwe did not misappropriate the money

As many people are afraid of getting Twitter catfish account @ChrisExcel102's bad side, Lasizwe proved that he is also not someone to mess with by lambasting him.

Mzansi is divided after Lasizwe and @ChrisExcel102 beefed. Image: @lasizwe/Instagram and @ChrisExcel/Twitter

Chris has over a million followers who enjoy his content, which many people find problematic because no one knows what he looks like.

Bianca Coster, the lady Chris uses her pic as a profile picture, has begged him to remove her picture because she disagrees with the catfish's viewpoints.

In an interview with Penuel on the YouTube podcast Penuel The Black Pen, Bianca revealed that she sometimes has to clarify that she is not Chris after the tweep stole her identity.

Lasizwe Dambuza goes head-to-head with @ChrisExcel102

Lasizwe recently shared on Twitter that he has been struggling to stay sober, but in the last month, he finally gave up alcohol. The YouTuber added that the journey had been difficult but rewarding.

Dambuza received applause from people who were proud of him. However, some threw cold water at the emotional moment.

@ChrisExcel102 reminded Lasizwe of the R2 million donation money sent to the star. According to TimesLIVE, Lasizwe begged Mzansi to donate R10 for the #FeesMustFall students, but no one knows what happened to the money, and Chris was looking for answers.

In a quote tweet, Chris trolled Lasizwe, saying:

"Today marks 2 year since we donate the R10s as a country that made 2 million."

Lasizwe Dambuza responds to @ChrisExcel102 making fun of him

Lasiwe quote tweeted Chris and seemingly brought up the controversy surrounding the catfish account and the victim Bianca. The Lasizwe: Fake It Till You Make It star said Chris is a keyboard warrior because no one knows what he looks like.

"Why don't you try being genuine and building real connections with people? It's much more fulfilling than living a double life."

Mzansi split after Lasizwe Dambuza and @ChrisExcel102 beefed

@cde_kudzi said:

"Chris is our Hero. He's not shy to say what most are thinking."

@Delela_ka_staze shared:

"When Chris says something like this, you should know he has facts to back his story. Lasizwe might have given a few, but he spent a lot of that money."

@Quevilicious posted:

"You sound guilty of what you're being accused of."

@Angelas179 wrote:

"That Chris guy is annoying and a terrible human being."

@maxwellnyam also said:

"Pay back the money wena. You scammed the students."

@Nombulelo_Ngozo commented:

"To think that some of us could be benefiting from the #10goesalongway initiative is heartbreaking because it's being belittled."

@MadlalaHlengiw1 added

"Thina, we thank you Lasizwe for what you started. This year, I'm doing my honours because of #R10GoesALongWay. Ungabanaki laba."

