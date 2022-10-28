Social media content creator Lasizwe is a hot topic on social media, and things aren't looking good for the YouTuber

He's being called out by netizens for joking about potential bomb attacks confirmed by powerful South African officials

Many people felt Lasziwe's video was insensitive and would not be funny if people were injured or killed as a result of the attacks

Lasizwe joking about the Sandton terrorist attacks has left South Africans angry. Image: @lasizwe

Eish! Lasizwe keeps finding himself on the wrong side of the internet.

The famous YouTuber shared a video on his Twitter timeline that left netizens with a bad taste in their mouths.

Lasizwe was excited about pride, which will take place this weekend, but his expression was what got him in trouble.

In the video, Lasizwe and TikTok star Moghelingz are seen joking about the potential Sandton terrorist attacks, which was confirmed by SA crime intelligence sources. The stars can be seen jumping around while fake bomb sounds are heard, implying that they will be attending the Pride parade in Johannesburg come rain or sunshine.

"This will be us on Saturday in Sandton! Come rain or shine, bomb or no bomb!"

Lasizwe shared the following video on Twitter:

Lasizwe's video has Mzansi angry

Many South Africans were offended by this act. They quickly called out Lasizwe and his companions. Many said that when people are attacked by a bomb, it won't be amusing. Others advised Lasizwe to choose insensitive topics to make jokes about.

@Drue_sa said:

"This post is funny but later when people have lost their lives you’ll have to be strong enough to handle the guilt."

@RealFun05266982 shared:

"Lasizwe with the number of followers you have, this might be careless to post. What if the warning is true, will you be able to look back and check on this post after lives are lost? ‍♀️"

@HlulaniG wrote:

"We as Mzansi think everything is a joke."

@caron91641858 replied:

"I remember the covid lockdown parties in KZN which went viral. That was just before people started to cry. No place in hospitals. Oxygen was in short supply. Short memory he. In Afrikaans beter bang Jan as Dooie Jan. Enjoy the party."

@swazzinaiter3 commented:

"I used to watch lasizwe’s comedy skits and this guy is not funny "

@Thomas_nje also said:

"I'm starting to find such videos weird, y'all are acting vele?"

@KingZavier also shared:

"Siyabona ukuthi nani levideo iyanibhora (We can tell that you guys don't find your content funny too.)"

@Nigel_Mang added:

"Always funny till it ain't."

Lasizwe's social media content roasted

Briefly News previously reported that Lasizwe was being roasted on social media for allegedly not being funny. Tweeps were reacting to a video of the media personality and award-winning content creator, Moghelingz.

The reality TV star and Moghelingz were acting the fool in the clip but it seems many were not entertained.

Unimpressed tweeps took to social media. Many shared that it's been a minute since they realised Lasizwe's videos are not funny.

