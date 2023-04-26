A TikTok video of a married couple arguing about divorce got a lot of people talking on social media

The Nigerian man was adamant that he didn't want to divorce his South African wife, and he even threatened to use muthi

The video of their spat went viral on TikTok, and people were shocked that the woman was airing her marital issues online

A woman exposed her husband, refusing to get a divorce on Facebook Live. The husband said he will not sign the divorce papers and would rather return home.

Man threatens to return to Nigeria than give his wife a divorce

When the woman asked what he would gain from fleeing to Nigeria without legally ending their marriage, he said it would be a spiteful move to make her suffer.

The wife revealed that she was live streaming their tiff, and the guy didn't care and said: "Record me, I will fight with muthi."

The 31 seconds video of their argument was posted on TikTok by @papa_yingie and was viewed by more than 1.9 million people. Thousands reacted to the duo's marital issues and gave their advice in the comments section. Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users discuss the couple's marital issues

@official_kallard_tv said

"Who is muthi and why he wanna fight with him? "

@sarah_july25 commented:

"You should’ve been live on TikTok while he was giving you money too. "

@veeblackchild asked:

"Why didn't you come live when you were getting married?"

@captaintaura posted:

"We only hear this part we don't know what lead to this argument or divorce. I will not judge anything by this 4-sec video."

@busisiwe8070 mentioned:

"I think he won't sign because she will take half of everything he owns in SA...just maybe angikho sure. but he will fight with muthi

@browine_xo added:

"Always two sides to every story."

@mosimanegaperegin wrote:

"Can we discuss the distress of the lady waiting at the door? "

@lwazi_gwacela stated:

"You can always divorce him in absentia. He doesn’t have to be here. It’s called “substituted service”. Proceed and institute the action ."

