Nigerian Man Married to SA Woman Refuses To Sign Divorce Papers, Video Goes Viral: “I Will Fight With Muthi”
- A TikTok video of a married couple arguing about divorce got a lot of people talking on social media
- The Nigerian man was adamant that he didn't want to divorce his South African wife, and he even threatened to use muthi
- The video of their spat went viral on TikTok, and people were shocked that the woman was airing her marital issues online
A woman exposed her husband, refusing to get a divorce on Facebook Live. The husband said he will not sign the divorce papers and would rather return home.
Man threatens to return to Nigeria than give his wife a divorce
When the woman asked what he would gain from fleeing to Nigeria without legally ending their marriage, he said it would be a spiteful move to make her suffer.
The wife revealed that she was live streaming their tiff, and the guy didn't care and said: "Record me, I will fight with muthi."
The 31 seconds video of their argument was posted on TikTok by @papa_yingie and was viewed by more than 1.9 million people. Thousands reacted to the duo's marital issues and gave their advice in the comments section. Watch the video below:
Mzansi TikTok users discuss the couple's marital issues
@official_kallard_tv said
"Who is muthi and why he wanna fight with him? "
@sarah_july25 commented:
"You should’ve been live on TikTok while he was giving you money too. "
@veeblackchild asked:
"Why didn't you come live when you were getting married?"
@captaintaura posted:
"We only hear this part we don't know what lead to this argument or divorce. I will not judge anything by this 4-sec video."
@busisiwe8070 mentioned:
"I think he won't sign because she will take half of everything he owns in SA...just maybe angikho sure. but he will fight with muthi
@browine_xo added:
"Always two sides to every story."
@mosimanegaperegin wrote:
"Can we discuss the distress of the lady waiting at the door? "
@lwazi_gwacela stated:
"You can always divorce him in absentia. He doesn’t have to be here. It’s called “substituted service”. Proceed and institute the action ."
