On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, South African gospel musician and pastor Khaya Mthethwa turned a year older

His wife, Sine Mthethwa, penned a sweet message and posted never-before-seen photos of them together

Khaya Mthethwa responded with gratitude, while fans reacted with birthday wishes and admiration for the newlywed couple

Socialite and influencer Sine Mthethwa melted hearts online after penning a sweet message to her husband, TV personality Khaya Mthethwa, on his birthday.

Sine Ndlovu and Khaya Mthethwa tied the knot in a private ceremony and surprised fans with photos from their stunning wedding on 26 October 2025, after enjoying their romance privately.

Now, Sine Ndlovu has left South Africans gushing after sharing never-before-seen photos of herself and her husband on his birthday.

Khaya Mthethwa's wife celebrates him on his birthday

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Sine Mthethwa took to her Instagram account and celebrated Khaya Mthethwa on his birthday. She shared photos of them wearing matching outfits and all loved up on a couch. In one of the photos, the Mthethwas are locking lips on a wooden deck.

Sine Mthethwa paired the photos with a heartwarming caption, speaking blessings upon her husband’s life. She also professed her undying love for Khaya Mthethwa, lauding him and listing all that he is to her. The post was captioned:

“Happy Birthday to my Husband, my Pastor and my Covering. May the gracious Lord bless and keep you, shine His face upon your ways, give you peace and joy and with long life He shall satisfy you. 🙏🏾 I love and appreciate you. Till the casket drops ♾️♥️”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Sine Mthethwa's birthday message to Khaya Mthethwa

In the comments, Khaya Mthethwa expressed gratitude to his wife for the heartwarming birthday message, describing her as a blessing.

“Thank you, my love🥹♥️. Truly, one of the greatest gifts God ever gave me was finding you!” Khaya Mthethwa responded.

Several social media users flooded the comments with birthday messages and well-wishes for Khaya Mthethwa, as well as for their marriage.

Here are some of the comments:

nomonde.mhlongo_dominion gushed:

“Love lives here...❤️❤️❤️We pray for you guys niqhubeke nje nihlale nijabulile.”

prec_me shared:

“Happy birthday, Mfundisi❤️🎉🎈May you continue to see the goodness of God in your life. Wishing you many more blessings. We love and appreciate you 🎁❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday to both of you 🥰😍Anisebahle.”

mbal_i80 warned:

“Word of advice. Mrs Mthethwa, you are married to someone who is very anointed. Stop too excessive publicity of posting your sacred moments. Posting, you can post, but ask the Holy Spirit about certain content whether it is worth the public. He already went through a lot. Please protect his calling. Amen. Happy birthday, Nceku.”

Khaya Mthethwa’s wife allegedly deletes swimsuit pictures

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Khaya Mthethwa's new wife, Sine Ndlovu, allegedly deleted all her swimsuit pictures from her Instagram page.

The content creator faced accusations of clearing her timeline shortly after officially becoming a pastor's wife. The swift move was met with praise from online users, who took to social media to share their thoughts.

