On Thursday, 9 April 2026, Thando Thabethe showed off an almost natural look that is a far cry from her signature long weaves

Musa Khawula reshared one of the photos on his official X account on Friday, 10 April

Some netizens praised her new look, others criticised it, while many joked about possible inspiration and asked about the hairstyle

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Thando Thabethe showed off her natural look. Image: thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Renowned media personality Thando Thabethe has Mzansi buzzing after she debuted a new hairstyle.

The Fatal Seduction actress is a fashion trendsetter who owns an underwear and shapewear brand that caters to both men and women.

Thando Thabethe, who is known for her signature long weaves and slick bun, recently set social media ablaze after showing off her new hairstyle.

Thando Thabethe debuts new hairstyle

On Thursday, 9 April 2026, 947 shared photos of Drive with Thando hosts Thando Thabethe and Msizi James with celebrity guest, Micasa vocalist, JSomething. The post was captioned:

“The incomparable @jsomethingmusic performed his amazing rendition of the legendary Johnny Clegg's Asimbonanaga ahead of the Scatterlings Music Festival taking place on 1 August at Huddle Park, and all we can say is WOW! 🤯”

See the photos below:

On Friday, 10 April, controversial celebrity gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared one of the photos on his official X (Twitter) account. The post was captioned:

“Thando Thabethe debuts her new look.”

See the photo below:

SA reacts to Thando Thabethe's new hairstyle

Social media users flooded the comments with a cocktail of reactions. While some joked that Thando Thabethe’s new hairstyle was inspired by her boyfriend and rumoured fiancé, others applauded her for her natural look. Several criticised Thando Thabethe’s new look, and others asked for the name of her latest hairstyle.

Here are some of the comments:

@BlaqSabali suggested:

“Ooh, she must keep this look and leave long weaves.”

@DakaloNdou joked:

“The new look and hairstyle are inspired by Robert Marawa's hairstyle.”

@Shane_Driller said:

“And then people tell us we must not look at beauty when selecting a wife, mxm.”

@Happiness26l criticised:

“Hairstyle is wack, but she’s beautiful.”

@justnyoo remarked:

“Women don't know how beautiful God-given eyebrows are as compared to drawings. But if Grootman is not complaining, who are we to?”

@NTHABEETee asked:

“Is this a dry curl or? Quickly advise, I’d like to copy the look.”

@WolfePI9 joked:

“The local man Bra Rob is pleased👌. He has made it clear that he has retired from AFCON; he will only play local.”

@EmilyInSpain1 remarked:

“Almost looking like Advocate Seegals Ncube there at Madlanga.”

@sipho_mate said:

“Some females can only sbwl because they don't look nice with natural hair.”

Mzansi weighed in on Thando Thabethe's natural look. Image: thando_thabethe

Source: Instagram

Thando Thabethe’s weight loss gets Mzansi talking

This isn't the first time that Thando Thabethe has sparked social media chatter.

Briefly News previously reported that Thando Thabethe showed off her new look after quietly going on a weight-loss journey.

The radio and television personality shared photos after shedding some pounds, and fans couldn't help but comment on her slimmer figure.

Source: Briefly News