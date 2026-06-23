Kharishma's brother shared an update on her recovery months after a tragic car accident that claimed her driver’s life

The sibling shared more good news that he claimed has motivated the Lekompo musician's healing journey

The songstress's family appealed for privacy while she continues her recovery and rehabilitation efforts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kharishma was nominated for three awards. Image: vocalistkharishma

Source: Instagram

The family of popular Limpopo musician Kharishma has shared an update on her health as she continues to recover following a horrific car crash. The musician has been out of the public eye following an accident on Friday morning, 31 October 2025, at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn Streets in Polokwane.

The car crash claimed the life of Kharishma’s driver, Vincent Maphopha (24), at the scene of the accident, and a passenger, Juddy Mabula (26), two weeks after. Months after addressing a viral statement stating that the star won’t be taking bookings during the festive period, Kharishma’s family has shared an update on her recovery.

Kharishma’s family shares recovery progress

In a statement released on Tuesday, 23 June 2026, the musician’s family assured fans that she is making progress. The singer’s brother, Nthekgeng Kgatla, who has addressed the media as the family spokesperson, said that his sister, Melita Mogale, is receiving the best medical care.

"Kharishma is at an advanced stage of recovery. She suffered serious injuries and has since been receiving the best medical care and support to ensure she recovers to her best self,” the brother said.

He shared some good news, revealing that despite her long road to recovery, Kharishma had scored another nomination. The star, who previously secured two South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominations days after surviving the horrific car crash, has been nominated for three Basadi in Music Awards.

In the SAMAs, Kharishma was nominated alongside maskandi hitmaker Mthandeni Sk, Amapiano singers, Tyler ICU, Pabi Cooper, Supta, 2Pointl and a few more.

Kharishma is nominated in the Music Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Dance Music Artist of the Year categories. In the Basadi in Music Awards Artist of the Year category, she is going up against musicians such as Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, Mmatema, two-time Grammy Award-winner Tyla, MaWhoo, Shandesh, Nkosazana Daughter and Zee Nxumalo.

Kharishma secures three Basadi in Music Awards nominations

According to her family, the nominations have played a meaningful role in encouraging her during recovery and giving her strength to keep pushing forward.

Kgatla also appealed to fans to continue voting for Kharishma in the Basadi in Music Awards. He expressed gratitude to the fans for their love and continued support as Kharishma works on her recovery. Kharishma is still not active on social media as she focuses on healing and rehabilitation.

Kharishma nominated for awards. Image: vocalistkharishma

Source: Instagram

Family of driver who died in Kharishma's car crash speaks

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the family of Vincent Maphopha, the driver who passed away after he was involved in a tragic car crash with Kharishma, broke their silence.

The Maphopha family revealed to the SABC on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, that they are struggling to cope with their son's death.

Source: Briefly News