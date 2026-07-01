Afro-pop singer Vusi Nova has announced the postponement of his Here To Stay EP launch

This decision came amid the anti-immigration marches, which have rocked the nation

In a statement, Vusi announced that this was for the well-being of fans, among other reasons

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Vusi Nova has postponed the ‘Here To Stay’ EP launch for his fans' safety amid the ongoing anti-immigration tensions. Image: vusinova1

Source: Instagram

As the anti-immigration tensions continue to rock South Africa, Vusi Nova has decided to halt the launch event of his EP, Here To Stay.

This decision came amid the anti-immigration marches, which have rocked the nation and left several foreign nationals displaced. What was meant to be a celebration of his project launch became a safety concern for his supporters, who cannot wait to gather and celebrate the launch of his new offering.

"A difficult decision, but the right one," Nova stated. "The safety of our supporters, partners, and everyone involved will always come first," he emphasised.

Vusi Nova pushes launch event

Although the launch event has moved, Vusi stated that he would still drop the EP on Wednesday, 1 July 2026. What was meant to take place alongside the drop was the launch experience, which has been pushed to a new date, Friday, 24 July 2026.

He later joked about how the postponement would help fans master every lyric in the EP, so they could have a good time at the launch, singing together.

"Thank you for your understanding, your patience, and your continued love. I can’t wait to celebrate this moment with you all on 24 July. And on the bright side, we’ve all got a little more time to learn the songs, so when we meet on the 24th, we’re singing every single word together!"

In a statement, Vusi announced that this was for the well-being and safety of fans, which remains his highest priority.

"While we're disappointed to delay the celebration, we believe this is the responsible course of action," a part of the statement reads.

He announced that tickets remain valid and that people who purchased them for the initial event will still be able to use them on the 24th.

"And on the bright side, now you have extra time to learn the songs, so on the 24th, we'll sing them all together!" he joked.

Fans react to Vusi's album launch postponement

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

moipone5329 said:

"Ahhh mara but we understand, don't worry, we will see you on the 24th, and we can't wait to hear the album that is dropping on 1 of July."

m.mamakoko stated:

"We just love you and appreciate your music. You always deliver."

khanye_s replied:

"We absolutely understand Superstar. We appreciate your consideration. We will be there nge 24th, no matter what."

ladyp_012 was eager:

"We understand, don't worry, looking forward to seeing you though."

Vusi Nova has postponed the ‘Here To Stay’ EP launch amid the anti-immigration marches. Image: vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Zolani Mahola speaks on March and March

In a previous report from Briefly News, former Freshly Ground singer Zolani Mahola addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa in a scathing video.

This is amid the anti-immigration protests which rocked the country on 30 June 2026, with March and March calling for undocumented immigrants to be deported. Mahola divided many people with her remarks, and Mzansi did not hold back.

Source: Briefly News