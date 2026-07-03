In an act of digital philanthropy, South African media personality Nandi Madida leveraged her large digital platform to connect South African youth with jobs

Nandi gathered expert human resources advice to help matric learners navigate high-prospect career paths

The Apple Music radio host promoted local entrepreneurship to encourage inclusive community economic growth

Nandi Madida used her social media to create a platform that connects job seekers and businesses. Photos: Unique Nicole, Earl Gibson III

Source: Getty Images

Nandi Madida's digital philanthropy

In a notable display of economic empowerment, Nandi Madida actively utilised her social media presence to connect the nation's youth with vital employment opportunities.

The Autism Advocate also used her platforms to promote local enterprises.

Through a series of targeted posts on X (Twitter) in June and July, Nandi established a digital platform for networking, career guidance, and business exposure.

"Good morning my fellow South Africans, if anyone has employment opportunities, internships, learnerships, apprenticeships, mentorship programmes, bursaries, graduate programmes, or entry-level positions available across any industry for our bright South African youth, kindly share them in the comments below. With love, a patriotic South African."

Nandi Madida appealed directly to human resources professionals, recruiters, and industry experts. She asked them to share their practical insights with matric learners.

She specifically requested professional advice regarding which academic qualifications and career paths offered the strongest employment prospects for graduates.

"I’d like to ask from people working in HR, recruitment, or professionals across different industries. If a learner is deciding what to study after matric, which qualifications or careers generally have the strongest employment prospects and are most likely to lead to a job after graduation? Please share your advice, industry insights, and experiences in the comments. Let’s help our young people make informed decisions about their futures. Thank you in advance."

This digital initiative arrived at a critical time for the country's labour market.

According to data released by Statistics South Africa, the official national unemployment rate increased from 31.4% in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 32.7% in the first quarter of 2026.

By leveraging her extensive online reach, Nandi Madida attempted to bridge the widening gap between active job seekers and potential employers in a highly challenging economic climate.

Boosting entrepreneurship

In addition to providing career advice and assisting with job opportunities, Nandi utilised her platform to advocate for local entrepreneurship.

She encouraged business owners from diverse areas, including townships, rural communities, suburbs, and major cities, to advertise their goods and services in her comment sections.

"Good morning, my fellow South Africans. If you’re an entrepreneur or business owner in a township, rural area, suburb, or city, and you’d like more people to know about your business, please share it in the comments below. Let’s support local businesses, discover hidden gems, and help one another grow. 🇿🇦 With love, A patriotic South African."

By centralising these varied resources on her social media pages, the 38-year-old Apple Music radio host Nandi Madida cultivated an accessible hub for youth empowerment and professional development.

This act of kindness came after Nandi faced backlash in late June 2026 after deleting her emotional post on the current state of South Africa.

Nandi Madida connected young South Africans with job advice and opportunities. Photos: @Nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida urged South African mothers to vote

While on the topic of Nandi, Briefly News shared a report about her powerful call to action to fellow mothers to vote in the coming Local Government Elections.

The media personality emphasised that if black South African mothers made the right choice, their votes had the power to change the country.

Source: Briefly News