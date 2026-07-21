Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya was unveiled as the celebrity behind the Clock costume on The Masked Singer South Africa Season 3

Clock performed I Like to Move It in a musical showdown against Sushi on SABC 2 on Saturday, 11 July 2026

The panel of celebrity detectives failed to correctly identify Psyfo before his elimination

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Psyfo was eliminated on ‘The Masked Singer SA’ as he was disguised as Clock. Image: iammrcroc

Source: Instagram

Former child star Sipho 'Psyfo' Ngwenya was the latest celebrity to get unmasked on The Masked Singer South Africa. Psyfo was disguised as Clock during the latest episode of the SABC 2 singing competition, and none of the celebrity detectives correctly guessed his identity.

The reveal caught many viewers off guard, including the detectives, as he remained a mystery right up until his elimination.

How Clock lost to Sushi

Clock's exit came after a head-to-head musical battle with fellow contestant Sushi. The former ToTV star performed I Like to Move It, from the animated film Madagascar. He delivered an energetic show that drew praise from the audience. Despite the enthusiasm, Sushi ultimately won the contest, pushing Clock into the danger zone and sealing his fate in the competition.

Taking to X, the official Masked Singer SA account marked the moment with a playful nudge to fans, writing on X: "Keeping a secret is a superpower for a talkative person 😂"

Mzansi did not quite expect Psyfo to be the face that shows when the mask fell off:

@phatdee1 said:

"We had no clue. Great to have @SIDWELL_N gracing an entertainment show."

@bk_thamae shared:

"Ya no, I must just accept that I don’t know celebrities like that #MaskedSingerSA."

@Ngwaga_Vee stated:

"Wow, Psyfo? It was a tough one."

@HyaTheDoll stated:

"Nagana fam yoh, I am shook."

One fan felt the show did not fully capture the depth of Ngwenya's journey. @Motiv88r wrote: "The show missed a chance to support the audience and judges better. Psyfo was a child star @Yotv. Recently completed an MBA, New dad, moved from being a talent in media to being a leader, etc. He was undersold."

*The Masked Singer SA* airs on SABC 2, with repeat broadcasts on SABC 1 every Thursday at 21:00. New episodes are also uploaded on Netflix.

Linda Mtoba takes on Lady Monster

In a previous report from Briefly News, actress Linda Mtoba was unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer South Africa’ where she came as Lady Monster.

The star spoke with Briefly New about her time on the show.

Source: Briefly News