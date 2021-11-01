Mampintsha has been the talk of the day on the social media streets for his humorous content online that constantly leaves peeps in stitches

While some people sing his praises, others couldn't shake the feeling of uneasiness as the musician has been in hot water recently

Mampintsha was cancelled by many people a few months ago for alleged domestic violence and peeps feel the action should be taken seriously

Mampintsha has gotten Mzansi talking about him once again. The former Big Nuz member has not been in Saffas' good books after allegations of abuse against Babes Wodumo. Now, peeps have been professing their love for him, which has left a sour taste in some mouths.

In 2019, News24 reported that Mampintsha's wife Babes Wodumo captured a video of the Umlilo hitmaker assaulting her. The video sent the internet into a frenzy as many people boycotted Mampintsha. The video resulted in their reality show being cancelled and the two celebs laid low for a while.

Mampintsha and the Wololo hitmaker made a strong comeback with their Showmax reality special but many people have not forgotten the incident.

Mampintsha has been posting content that has peeps in laughing fits. Tweeps had his name on trending lists as they sang his praises and laughed along with him. The other half of Twitter felt that cancel culture in Mzansi has double standards.

"They must wait": Babes Wodumo declares son 'Sponge' will not be exposed to SA social media

Briefly News reported Babes Wodumo has put a firm foot down in declaring that her newborn baby 'Sponge' will not be exposed to the harsh environment of Mzansi social media.

The entertainer, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, and who together with her baby daddy and long-term partner and manager, Mampintsha, is no stranger to being trolled online, is playing her cards close to her chest on this one.

In a recent Daily Sun interview, Babes Wodumo revealed that she has undertaken to shield her baby from the cruel world of social media for as long as it takes.

She said isn't ready to give peeps a glimpse of her Sponge (not his real name) just yet as social media users have a tendency of making snarky remarks and aren't considerate of the next person's feelings.

