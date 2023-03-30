Content creator and DJ Sithelo Shozi reacted in what many would feel is humility after being dragged by Cyan Boujee

After a TikTok vlog of Cyan Boujee dragging Sithelo, fans have been waiting for the DJ's reply

In a deleted Instagram story, Shozi seemed to be folding rather than engaging with Boujee or refuting what was said

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Is Sithelo Shozi folding after getting dragged by Cyan Boujee? Images: @_sithelo @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Content creator and DJ Sithelo Shozi took to Instagram to post what fans could speculate about her folding after being dragged by fellow influencer Cyan Boujee.

Sithelo Shozi is trending again as social media drama heats up

Sithelo has seen her fair share of social media drama after being embroiled in a public spat with ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Andile Mpisane. But in recent weeks, the DJ has been moving in silence.

Cyan Boujee posts TikTok vlog dragging Shozi

All that changed when Cyan posted a vlog dragging the content creator.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Cyan took to TikTok to post a scathing vlog after Sithelo commented on the influencer's hygiene. The drag led to a Twitter eruption as tweeps weighed on Cyan's claims that Sithelo doesn't own a house and that she has three kids.

Sithelo posts humble Instagram story prayer

Since then, Sithelo has posted what fans could deem a message of defeat on her Instagram story.

In the since-deleted story, Sithelo said:

"Jesus, thank You for showing us what humble service looks like. Today and every day, please show me the example You've set. Please make me aware of the people in my life that I can selflessly serve. Let my acts of service reflect my deep love for You and for the people You created. In Your name. Amen."

Sithelo Shozi posts prayer after getting dragged.

Source: Instagram

While the DJ has not directly replied to Cyan Boujee, her prayer post on humility could be seen as her way of waving the white flag.

Cyan Boujee trends following her lethal response after being trolled by Sithelo Shozi

In a previous article, Briefly News reported Cyan Boujee trending after being trolled by Sithelo Shozi.

Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee topped Twitter trends after Cyan's lethal clap back at the mother of three.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News