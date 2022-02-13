BBMzansi: DBN Gogo Understands the Assignment, Fans Love Her

DBN Gogo has been showered with praise by her fans after her performance at the Saturday night party for Bif Brother Mzansi

Her lineup was described as fire with fans rushing to the internet to react to her stellar performance

She has revealed that her hard work has finally started to pay off after three years of dedication

Big Brother Mzansi fans are loving DBN Gogo after her performance at the reality show's Saturday night party.

Fans of the hit show were blown away with DBN Gogo and said that she understood the assignment.

DBN Gogo stunned South Africa with her fire performance. Photo credit: @DBNGOGO, @BBMzansi

She has been working hard to realise her dream and has joined Spotify's Equal Music Program.

Her hard work and dedication have started to pay off as her career goals fall into place.

Here is what South Africa had to say about her performance

@Dimpho88107797:

"What DBN GoGo is doing can't be undone what a wow #BBMzansi "

@gatjedzem:

"At some point in time, we agree that DBN Gogo is one of the finest female Dj in the Country....... ♥️♥️♥️... #BBMzansi."

@Amza_5:

"One thing about Dbn Gogo, she never disappoints . When she plays, she makes sure. Even the housemates are having so much fun #BBMzansi."

