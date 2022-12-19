Zahara went to Klersdorp to give her fans a once-in-a-lifetime performance, and she shared videos to prove how much fun they had

When the clips were posted to the timeline, fans lambasted Zahara for performing his 2011 song Loliwe in 2022

Others in the comments were relieved to see Zahara pursue her dreams despite her financial difficulties and Twitter drama

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Zahara has once again made the Twitter timeline, and her followers have criticised her.

Zahara was called out for singing 'Loliwe' in 2022 gigs. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

The stunning performer was in Klerksdorp and shared a short clip of her performance. The musician can be heard belting out her smash hit debut single Loliwe to a pleased crowd in the video.

After the Twitter video made the timeline, online users were so quick to judge Zahara. Although everything went smoothly this time, some internet users still used the star's recent history of terrible performances to drag her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

People in the comments said the song Loliwe was too old for Zahara to be singing it in her 2022 shows. Loliwe, the singer's biggest hit, was released in 2011.

@Narril_dihno said:

"Are we still in 2010?"

@Lindani51231171 shared:

"Namanje loliwe"

Other online users in the comments section were happy for Zahara after months of struggling to get booked. Peeps even invited the Ndiza singer to their provinces to bless them with her golden voice.

@Msabathi1 replied:

"Still a hit. ❤"

@_KipC commented:

"I love your music @ZaharaSA"

@Moja717 reacted:

"Hope was a good show and a lovely one my queen."

@Moja717 wrote:

"When are coming to Bloemfontein sesi?"

@QotywaBunye also said:

"Seemingly beku lit"

@sisekomasiza1 added:

"Imnandi ivoice yakho sisi."

Zahara’s Recent Photo Shoot Leaves Fans Scratching Their Heads

In other stories, Briefly News reported that Zahara was targeted by social media trolls once again. The Loliwe singer's recent photo shoot left fans disappointed with her appearance.

On Twitter, Zahara posted a photo of herself dressed in traditional Xhosa attire. The musician embraced her Xhosa roots, as her caption hinted that she adores everything about her tribe.

However, some online users were unimpressed with Zahara's choice of photo. Netizens mocked her face beat, claiming that the makeup artist had turned her into a corpse.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News