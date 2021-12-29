The viewers of I Blew It: Second Chances applauded late TV presenter Angie Diale for aiding a woman who spent R14 million in six months

The woman, Aus Moipone, blew her cash by giving away some of her money to friends and family

The late Please Step In host advised Aus Moipone to open her own cleaning company instead of looking for employment as a cleaner

I Blew It: Second Chances aired its last episode on Tuesday, 28 December. The show trended on social media when the viewers found out that late Angie Diale aided a woman who blew R14 million in six months.

'I Blew It: Second Chances' fans praised Angie Diale for aiding a woman who blew R14 million in six months. Image: @IBlewIt_Mzansi/Twitter, @tumi_morake

Source: Instagram

Aus Moipone gave away some of her money to friends and family as she thought she still had a lot of cash in the bank, according to the show. I Blew It: Second Chances took to Twitter to share how Mam' Angie helped Aus Moipone after she spent all her money. The TV show hosted by Tumi Morake tweeted:

"Mam Angie advised Moipone to think bigger than just wanting to be a cleaner - she should consider running her own cleaning business which her husband can help her run."

Peeps praised Angie for selflessly helping Moipone. One of them even suggested that Mam' Angie deserved a State funeral.

@SihleGeneral10 said:

"Definitely Moipone deserves a second chance, hopefully she'll focus."

@Lesh54780596 commented:

"The kind of people that deserve State funeral, hai abo bani bani mxm."

Mzansi reflects on the impact Angie Diale had on ordinary citizens' lives

In other news, Briefly News reported that South Africans took to social media to reflect on the impact late TV personality Angie Diale had on the citizens. The news of the Please Step In host's passing broke on Thursday, 23 December.

Mam' Angie was an HIV/AIDS activist, life coach and GBV activist. She also helped a lot of communities fight social ills around Mzansi. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share the sad news. Phil shared that the star was 55 years of age when she died. He captioned his post:

"RIP: Angie Diale. Popular TV presenter, activist and life coach Angie Diale has passed. She was 55 years old."

