Late Brenda Fassie Trends as Mzansi Praises Singer for Dropping "Too Many" Hits

Brenda Fassie has been trending on social media since a tweep asked Mzansi which local artist has "too many" hits

The late legendary singer passed on in 2004 but her hits such as Vulindlela , Weekend Special and Too Late for Mama are still fan favourites

Social media users shared that Brenda made timeless music and that she's unmatched when it comes to dropping hits

Brenda Fassie is trending social media. The late legendary singer has been praised for dropping only hits when she was still alive.

Late Brenda Fassie has been praised for only dropping hit music when she was still alive.

Source: Facebook

A social media user sparked a heated debate on the timeline when he asked peeps to share the name of a South African artist with "too many hits". Peeps then started reminiscing about the singer's greatest hits.

She may have passed on in 2004 but her music clearly lives on. Mabrrr dropped hits such as Vulindlela, Thola Amadlozi, Weekend Special and Too Late for Mama, among many.

While some on Twitter shared that the likes of AKA, Mdu Masilela and DJ Cleo were also heavy hitters, the majority of peeps agreed that Brenda gave Mzansi more banging songs.

@Bantu_Kubo said:

"Brenda Fassie was unmatched. Everything she touched turned gold. If we are talking producers, Dj Cleo, Spikiri and Mdu Masilela were heavy hitters."

@Vuzoo_SD wrote:

"Brenda Fassie - 'Weekend Special' is timeless."

@refilweafrica commented:

"My mother's all time Brenda Fassie gem ke Boipatong. Yena le Ntate Tsepo Tshola went to the office the day this song was made shem. May their souls be resting in peace."

@sindi20191 wrote:

"Legendary Brenda Fassie and king Forbes aka Kiernan Forbes."

@Sandraboyce19 said:

"Her music still gives me chills, Brenda Fassie."

@Cani_Mannah added:

"Brenda Fassie and that’s literally it!"

