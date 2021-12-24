'Please Step In' Fans Reflect on the Impact Late Angie Diale Had on Saffas Lives

Mzansi peeps have reflected on the impact the late Angie Diale had on South Africán citizens' lives.

The Please Step In presenter was an HIV and AIDS activist, GCB activist and also helped a lot of people live their lives to the fullest

Social media users have been penning heartfelt tributes and sending their condolences to the family and friends of Mam' Angie

South Africans have taken to social media to reflect on the impact late TV personality Angie Diale had on the citizens. The news of the Please Step In host's passing broke on Thursday, 23 December.

'Please Step In' host Angie Diale has passed away. Image: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Mam' Angie was an HIV/AIDS activist, life coach and GBV activist. She also helped a lot of communities fight social ills around Mzansi.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela took to Twitter to share the sad news. Phil shared that the star was 55 years of age when she died. He captioned his post:

"RIP: Angie Diale. Popular TV presenter, activist and life coach Angie Diale has passed. She was 55 years old."

Mzansi peeps have also taken to the micro-blogging platform to share touching tribues to Angie Diale.

@Mabas5Siphelele said:

"#RIPAngieDiale I would like to take this opportuníty and thank God for bringing Mme Angie Diale into my life . In 2018 we received our Garment Making Certificate Page facing upGraduation cap she helped to regain my self-esteem and know my self-worth and my ability as a Woman. So Thank you and RIP."

@SihleGeneral10 wrote:

"Washo Mdu Masilela wathi Ezibhlungu Azipheli. I'm in state of shock with the passing away of Mam Angie Diale. She was HIV and AIDS activist, GBV activist, Mam Angie fought against many social ills and their related stigmas...Rest Easy Mama."

@Zola_ni commented:

"#RIPAngieDiale you brought lot of families together, you given families space to mend their families issues, you loved you were loved. We will forever remember and be grateful for the work you did. Rest well mam'uAngie."

@mehlulisizwe added:

"We are losing the finest human beings...the ones that help others to live their lives fully #RIPAngieDiale."

Source: Briefly News