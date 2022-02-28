The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday night and CODA walked away with the highly-contested Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award

The indie film about a struggling deaf family also bagged the Best Supporting Actor accolade at the ceremony held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California

Social media users, who have watched the movie, agreed that it deserved the biggest award of the night as it has humour, drama and sadness, among other things

CODA won big at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG). The indie drama, about a struggling deaf family, walked away with the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award on Sunday night, 27 February.

‘CODA’ won the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. Image: @codamovie

Source: Instagram

The glittering ceremony was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. SAG took to social media to share how excited they were that the movie bagged the highly-contested category.

The win was voted for by Hollywood's acting union, reports The South African. The film's Troy Kotsur also bagged the Best Supporting Actor award.

Peeps took to SAG's comment section on Twitter to share their thoughts on CODA's big win.

@fauzandr31 wrote:

"I don't know why many don't think this great movie isn't a best picture material… it got all: humour, family drama, sadness, human connection. LOVE IT!!"

@pammyb_63 said:

"I’ve seen this movie twice, will gladly watch it many more times. One of the best movies I’ve ever seen. Congratulations!"

@dmarie116 commented:

"So well deserved!! Best movie!!"

@MomLumbee said:

"I’m sooo happy and crying!!! You all did it!!!"

@STEMSign wrote:

" 'This award proves that we Deaf Actors/Actresses can work same as every all other actors!' Marlee Matlin @MarleeMatlin @SAGawards. CONGRATULATIONS."

@MaxSchnauzer01 added:

"I finally watched #CODAfilm a few days ago. It was beautifully done. I cried a few times."

