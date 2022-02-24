Social media users Fynn Avery and Martin Grafton shared a clip of themselves dancing to Costa Titch's Big Flexa

The pair danced in public with a routine that was synchronized perfectly while each of them pulled off their own look

South Africans made their way to the comments section of the post to join other online users who continued the vibes

Fynn Avery, an online content creator from Sydney Los Angeles, posted a video on his TikTok page that showed him Dancing to Costa Titch's Big Flexa.

Avery was joined by another social media user Martin Grafton from Toronto. The duo did not disappoint with the seemingly perfectly synchronized dance that they performed out in public.

Each of the two rocked a different style, Grafton showing off his tattoos and Avery pulling off more of a casual look. South Africans stormed the comments section of the post to show their support for the dancers while continuing to vibe to South Africa's own, Costa Titch.

These two guys broke it down to Costa Titch's 'Big Flexa' in a public setting before sharing it online. Image: @fynnaves / TikTok

Source: UGC

Watch the viral clip below:

Social media users can't get enough of the dancers

@Oupa said:

"Amapiano to the world. I love my country, South Africa."

@Angelina shared:

"Sheesh... Let’s go!"

Zamarripa wrote:

"This is incredible."

@hrhantheadevries commented:

"This would have been nothing without the facial expressions."

@Molly responded with:

"South Africa approves."

@Tendaii added:

"You really are talented! I mean you can literally dance to any genre."

