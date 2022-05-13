The Real Housewives of Durban is trending on social media as the viewers of the show discuss the latest reunion episode

The fans of the show are defending their fave, LaConco, and claim the other ladies are ganging up on her for keeping it real

LaConco and Londie London had a bit of a heated moment when Jacob Zuma's baby mama praised women who hustle on their own and shaded those who get financial support from their husbands

The second part of The Real Housewives of Durban reunion has dropped. The reality show is trending on social media as Mzansi discusses how almost all the ladies are ganging up against LaConco.

LaConco is one of the stars on ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

Jacob Zuma's baby mama's name is trending as her fans defend her against the likes of Londie London and Thobile. During the reunion, LaConco made a point about how she likes Mabusi because she's single but able to provide for her family.

Her remarks rubbed Londie London up the wrong way because she has a rich hubby who supports her. When the singer confronted LaConco, the businesswoman hilariously asked Londie where she works.

The fans of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the latest episode and show love to LaConco.

@Pam87910543 wrote:

"Fact that a large part of the reunion is about LaC says a lot. LaC is the main character. NONE of these Ladies have a storyline. Just snippets. They should actually be grateful to 'delusional' LaC for carrying the season. Like her or not she kept people talking."

@ThaboAJ commented:

"Sending love, hugs and strength to LaConco. I did not like the way she received Thobile in the show but I also don’t like the fact that the reunion was sort of themed as an attack to her. To all the ladies- never burn your bridges, you might want to cross someday."

@_sihleee said:

"LaConco made a valid point that there is a difference between having financial support from your husband and being a hustler on your own. I just don’t understand how Londie was quick to misinterpret that."

@Leen_Lek added:

"LaC: You have financial support. Londie: Did I tell you that? LaC: Where do you work Londie?"

