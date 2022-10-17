Famous Narcos women: Sinaloa cartel women you ought to know about

One of Mexico's oldest and most powerful organizations is Sinaloa, led by Joaquin Guzman. Emma Coronel, his wife, and a series of other Narcos women, have been implicated with the powerful cartel in Mexico. What do we know about these famous Narcos women, and where are they now?

There are women linked to the famous Sinaloa smugglers. Although some would later denounce the trade, they continue serving jail sentences today. Photo: boonchai wedmakawand

Source: Getty Images

This article highlights the true nature of this illegal business and some of the cartel women famously known for the illicit narcotics trade in Mexico.

Are there women in narcotics cartels?

According to a Mexican author, the life of the narco ladies is not wholly beautiful. However, women in the show business have heeded the call to share what they have encountered in the business.

When the biographies of those who participate in these circles are examined, it is clear that they are not happy people. The world of cartels is blatantly brutal.

Is Sinaloa safe to travel to? Since violence and crime are common, criminal organizations that operate there make the place unsafe.

Emma Coronel

The former beauty queen admitted assisting her infamous husband in running his empire, the Sinaloa cartel. The 31-year-old acknowledged helping Guzmán, currently incarcerated for life in Colorado, escape from a Mexican high-security facility in 2015.

After her husband was convicted, the wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is to launch a new line of clothing bearing the name of the jailed Mexican boss. Photo: KENA BETANCUR.

Source: Getty Images

Jessica Oseguera: ‘La Negra’

The 34-year-old daughter of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, the head of a rival cartel to El Chapo, was imprisoned for two and a half years.

According to a press release from the department of justice, she was found guilty of assisting her father in money laundering through several businesses, including Sushi bars, resorts, and Tequila companies. La Negra admitted she was a part of her father's smuggling operatives and apologized in a letter addressed to the court.

Clara Elena Laborín: La Señora

Clara Elena Laborn was arrested in 2016. The former Sonora state beauty queen was married to El Chapo's old Sinaloa gang collaborator Héctor Beltrán Leyva. Laborín's husband treated her like a trophy wife, earning her the nickname La Seora or The Missus.

Sandra Ávila Beltrán (Queen of the Pacific)

She is a cartel execution woman so revered by the cartels that she earned the title Queen of the Pacific. Vila Beltrán received her nickname after commandeering a fleet of tuna boats that went from the port of Manzanillo to California with illicit merchandise.

She inspired the Mexican television drama La Reina del Sur (also known as Queen of the South).

Fernández Valencia

She worked with El Chapo's Sinaloa cartel for a significant portion of more than three decades in the narcotics trade. The 60-year-old is the only woman to hold a senior position in the Sinaloa cartel.

She pleaded guilty in 2019 to trafficking illegal substances and laundering money and in Culiacan, Mexico, in 2016 and then deported to the US in 2017. Her husband is also a convict.

Luz Irene Fajardo Campos

In contrast to Fernández Valencia, Luz Irene Fajardo Campos allegedly controlled her criminal cell between 2010 and 2016. She was affiliated with the Sinaloa cartel but was not a part of it.

Narco wives are often portrayed as victims as well as perpetrators. Photo: Alvaro Medina Jurado

Source: Getty Images

Guadalupe Leija Serrano de Palma

She was a Mexican lord's wife and a devoted mother. His husband was a former lord and co-leader of the Sinaloa Cartel with Joaquin. Hector Palma's wife was killed by a hitman hired by a rival cartel.

Viviana Lopez and Valerie Gaytan

Also called Mia and Olivia Flores, these two ladies were married to the most senior dealers but turned into informants. Before bringing them down, their husbands collaborated with El Chapo and numerous other high-ranking Mexican cartel members.

They owned everything, but they decided to part with it when they decided to work for the US government. Mia and Olivia Flores' photos are unavailable.

What are narco girlfriends called?

The name Buchona was first used to denote the flashy girlfriends of a generation of 21st-century narcos in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.

Who was Clavel Moreno?

Enrique Rafael Clavel Moreno, who passed away in 1989, was from Venezuela and worked with the Tijuana and Guadalajara cartels.

Who is the hot girl in Narcos: Mexico?

Teresa Ruiz Lopez is a Mexican-American actress born on December 21, 1988. The role of Isabella Bautista in the first two seasons of Narcos: Mexico is best known to Ruiz. The third and last season of the American-Mexican criminal drama tried to highlight the ills of the ladies' involvement in their husbands' or boyfriends' businesses.

Sinaloa and its unwavering efforts in dealing with illegal trade helped many narcos women join the crime business. Narco spouses are frequently presented as gullible, possibly luckless, basically innocent, and powerless over their fate.

