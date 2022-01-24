Zee World's Love Happens series: cast with images, full story, plot summary

Zee Word's Love Happens has been dubbed one of the best Indian drama shows. The series is especially known for its twists and turns of the journey of two lovers. Read on for Love Happens' cast members, plot summary, complete story, theme song, and teasers. This Indian soapie guarantees amazing entertainment!

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Love Happens' main cast members. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

The series first aired on Zee TV from April 24 2006 to July 12 2007. It just has one season with a total of 256 episodes. The original name of the show is Jab Love Hua.

Zee World's Love Happens plot summary

The series is about the love story of a beautiful girl Aanya Shroff and a handsome man named Rhaghu. The couple faces several challenges due to differences in their backgrounds. People around them watch as the two struggle to be together.

Zee World's Love Happens: full story

Jab Love Hua starts with Aanya Shroff, a girl born to a wealthy family. Through her choices, which land her in trouble, she finally gets what she wished for; to leave the luxurious life. Her family is forced to relocate to a nearby village. There, she meets a handsome young village man called Raghu, and they both gradually fall in love with each other. However, they face various challenges as they come from completely different backgrounds.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Zee World's Love Happens' cast images

The Indian soapie has been a success majorly because of its exceptional cast members. They worked tirelessly to make the drama as believable as possible. Here is the list of the cast members and their specific characters in the series.

1. Sudeep Sahir as Raghu

Sudeep Sahir is an Indian television actor known for his work in Kunal Ganjawala's music video Channa Vey. Photo: @ssudeepsahir

Source: Instagram

Sudeep Sahir is one of the main characters in the Zee World series Love Happens. He is an Indian television actor who rose to prominence after appearing in Kunal Ganjawala's music video "Channa Vey" and then in Saregama HMV's television series Odhni. Sahir will star in Sony SAB's Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which will be released on August 31st, 2020.

2. Priya Badlani as Aanya Shroff

Priya Badlani is an Indian actress and former model. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

Priya Badlani is an actress and former model from India, and she is one of the lead actresses in Zee World's Love Happens. She makes cameo appearances in Bollywood films. On Zee TV's Serial Jabb Love Hua, she is well known as Aanya Shroff. Along with Aamir Khan, she made her first appearance in a Coca-Cola commercial.

3. Manish Raisinghan as Arjun

Manish Raisinghan is an Indian television actor known for his portrayals of Sameer Gheewala in Teen Bahuraniyaan and Siddhant Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. Photo: @manishmischief

Source: Instagram

Manish Raisinghan is an Indian television actor best known for his roles in Teen Bahuraniyaan and Sasural Simar Ka as Sameer Gheewala and Siddhant Bharadwaj, respectively.

4. Suhasini Mulay as Geetanjali Devi

Suhasini Mulay is an Indian actress in Bollywood, Marathi and Assamese films as well as television. Photo: @mulay.suhasini

Source: Instagram

Suhasini Mulay is a lovely Indian actress who is most known for her performances in Bollywood. She has also appeared in Marathi and Assamese films and other television shows. She was born on November 20, 1950, in Patna, India, and spent her childhood there.

5. Pratima Kazmi as Sumitra Devi

Pratima Kazmi is an Indian television actress who has worked in many Bollywood movies and Hindi television drama series. Photo: @Serialas Parduotas Gyvenimas

Source: Facebook

Pratima Kazmi is an Indian television actress who has appeared in several Bollywood films and Hindi drama series.

6. Rameshwari as Jaanki Devi

Talluri Rameswari is an Indian actress who worked in Hindi and Telugu language films. Photo: @Shanti Naveen Yarlagadda

Source: Facebook

Rameshwari is an actress and writer who has appeared in films such as Seetamalakshmi (1978), Aasha (1980), and Nijam (2001). (2003). Deepak Seth is her husband. They are the parents of two children.

7. Karan Shah as Kishan Shroff

Karan Shah is a prominent actor and producer. He is known for Baby (2015), Rustom (2016) and Aiyaary (2018).

8. Meher Acharia-Dar as Debbie Shroff

Meher Acharia-Dar is a popular theatre artist and film actress noted for her work in Bollywood cinema. Photo: @Meher Acharia-Dar

Source: Facebook

Meher Acharia-Dar is an actress who has appeared in movies such as The Villain (2014), You Are My Sunday (2016), and Hrudayantar (2017).

9. Vivek Vaswani as Percy

Vivek Vaswani is an actor, writer and producer. He is also the dean of Pearl Academy. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

Vivek Vaswani is a writer, producer, and actor. He also serves as the dean of Pearl Academy. He began his acting career in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool.

10. Abhileen Pandey as Chotu

Abhileen Pandey is a young actor known for the character of Vishnu in the TV serial, Ruby Duby Hub Dub. Photo: @Abhileen Pandey

Source: Facebook

Abhileen Pandey is a young actor born on July 9, 1996. In the TV series Ruby Duby Hub Dub, he played the role of Vishnu.

According to the show's fans, jab Love Hua is one of the best Indian soapies. So, you cannot afford to miss out on Zee World's Love Happens teasers.

REAS ALSO: Zee world Beauty and The Beast: cast (images), plot summary, story, teasers

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Zee World's Beauty and The Beast. The show features numerous intriguing scenarios that keep fans captivated by their television screens.

Each scene's drama and tension will keep you on the tip of your seat! Read more here.

Source: Briefly News