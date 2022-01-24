Zee World's Love Happens series: cast with images, full story, plot summary
Zee Word's Love Happens has been dubbed one of the best Indian drama shows. The series is especially known for its twists and turns of the journey of two lovers. Read on for Love Happens' cast members, plot summary, complete story, theme song, and teasers. This Indian soapie guarantees amazing entertainment!
The series first aired on Zee TV from April 24 2006 to July 12 2007. It just has one season with a total of 256 episodes. The original name of the show is Jab Love Hua.
Zee World's Love Happens plot summary
The series is about the love story of a beautiful girl Aanya Shroff and a handsome man named Rhaghu. The couple faces several challenges due to differences in their backgrounds. People around them watch as the two struggle to be together.
Zee World's Love Happens: full story
Jab Love Hua starts with Aanya Shroff, a girl born to a wealthy family. Through her choices, which land her in trouble, she finally gets what she wished for; to leave the luxurious life. Her family is forced to relocate to a nearby village. There, she meets a handsome young village man called Raghu, and they both gradually fall in love with each other. However, they face various challenges as they come from completely different backgrounds.
Zee World's Love Happens' cast images
The Indian soapie has been a success majorly because of its exceptional cast members. They worked tirelessly to make the drama as believable as possible. Here is the list of the cast members and their specific characters in the series.
1. Sudeep Sahir as Raghu
Sudeep Sahir is one of the main characters in the Zee World series Love Happens. He is an Indian television actor who rose to prominence after appearing in Kunal Ganjawala's music video "Channa Vey" and then in Saregama HMV's television series Odhni. Sahir will star in Sony SAB's Tera Yaar Hoon Main, which will be released on August 31st, 2020.
2. Priya Badlani as Aanya Shroff
Priya Badlani is an actress and former model from India, and she is one of the lead actresses in Zee World's Love Happens. She makes cameo appearances in Bollywood films. On Zee TV's Serial Jabb Love Hua, she is well known as Aanya Shroff. Along with Aamir Khan, she made her first appearance in a Coca-Cola commercial.
3. Manish Raisinghan as Arjun
Manish Raisinghan is an Indian television actor best known for his roles in Teen Bahuraniyaan and Sasural Simar Ka as Sameer Gheewala and Siddhant Bharadwaj, respectively.
4. Suhasini Mulay as Geetanjali Devi
Suhasini Mulay is a lovely Indian actress who is most known for her performances in Bollywood. She has also appeared in Marathi and Assamese films and other television shows. She was born on November 20, 1950, in Patna, India, and spent her childhood there.
5. Pratima Kazmi as Sumitra Devi
Pratima Kazmi is an Indian television actress who has appeared in several Bollywood films and Hindi drama series.
6. Rameshwari as Jaanki Devi
Rameshwari is an actress and writer who has appeared in films such as Seetamalakshmi (1978), Aasha (1980), and Nijam (2001). (2003). Deepak Seth is her husband. They are the parents of two children.
7. Karan Shah as Kishan Shroff
Karan Shah is a prominent actor and producer. He is known for Baby (2015), Rustom (2016) and Aiyaary (2018).
8. Meher Acharia-Dar as Debbie Shroff
Meher Acharia-Dar is an actress who has appeared in movies such as The Villain (2014), You Are My Sunday (2016), and Hrudayantar (2017).
9. Vivek Vaswani as Percy
Vivek Vaswani is a writer, producer, and actor. He also serves as the dean of Pearl Academy. He began his acting career in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool.
10. Abhileen Pandey as Chotu
Abhileen Pandey is a young actor born on July 9, 1996. In the TV series Ruby Duby Hub Dub, he played the role of Vishnu.
According to the show's fans, jab Love Hua is one of the best Indian soapies. So, you cannot afford to miss out on Zee World's Love Happens teasers.
