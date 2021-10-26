'The Cleaner' Leaves SA in Stitches With Steve Aoki and Cara Delevingne Photoshop

South African Photoshop wizard Rumani aka The Cleaner recently used his skills on an image of Steve Aoki and Cara Delevingne

The Cleaner put Aoki's hair on Delevingne's head and it made for an absolutely hilarious snap with many comparing Aoki to others

Some called Aoki Squidward while others called him potato head due to the odd shape that Rumani made his head

Rumani aka The Cleaner is back with more Photoshop wizardry. After being tagged in a post by a social media user, The Cleaner responded and had Mzansi in absolute stitches. American DJ Steve Aoki requested that a photoshop guru switch his hair with model and actress Cara Delevingne.

Boy did The Cleaner come through. An image of a bald Aoki and Delevingne with luscious locks left many laughing out loud. In the original snap, Aoki's long hair seems as if it overpowers the image but Delevingne's strong jawline is equally as mesmerising.

The Cleaner photoshopped an image of Steve Aoki and Cara Delevingne and Mzansi can't deal. Image: Frazer Harrison / MTV1617

Source: Getty Images

Take a look at the viral post below:

Below are just a few of the hilarious responses left by Mzansians:

@bongxndosie shared:

"He now looks like Stevovo."

@Sydwell75394556 said:

"You never disappoint chief."

@DuboisFCB asked:

"What have you done to Steve Aoki?"

@KGenius247 wrote:

"Haaaai maaan."

@AmogelangMkhon5 shared:

"If potato head was a person."

@jabber_za added:

"Steve looks like Squidward now."

Source: Briefly.co.za