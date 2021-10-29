Sarel Hayward experienced so many tragedies in his life that could've easily destroyed his spirit

He lost his parents when he was just a child and he lost the ability to walk at the prime of his life

Both tragedies resulted from horrific car accidents, however, he hasn't let the devastation take over his life

Sarel Hayward lives a miraculous life after he survived two horrendous car accidents - one that left him without a family and another that stripped him of his ability to walk.

Sarel is a shining example of what is possible with posivity, gratitude and hard work. Image: Gerda Hayward/Facebook

Sarel, who is a Karoo farmer, gave a detailed recount his life in an interview with YOU and his story is one of strength, perseverance and gratitude that will leave many in awe of the human spirit.

He lost his parents when he was a toddler

The farmer was only four years old when he was involved in his first car accident, which was caused by a drunk driver. Tragically, it took the lives of both his parents and his younger brother. Sarel sustained severe back injuries and had to constantly be carried and even pushed in a wheelbarrow at times.

After the gut-wrenching deaths, Sarel was taken by his older brother and his wife. He moved from his birthplace in KZN to the Eastern Cape, where the family lived on a farm in Steytlerville.

The farmer has received major attention across Mzansi and his story was also featured in a newspaper:

New horizons

After matric, he studied agricultural economics at the University of Stellenbosch and this opened up an opportunity for him to work as F farmer in South Dakota, United States.

He excitedly accepted the offer and used his one year abroad to learn skills, which he later put to good use on a livestock farm he bought in Steytlerville.

Another tragic accident

Unfortunately, tragedy struck once again and was involved in another accident after losing control of his bakkie while on the way to see his family.

Sarel says to YOU:

"I had driven on the road many times. The crash caused such a racket that it alerted nearby workers who came to assist me."

The accident was so bad that it resulted in a broken neck and a twisted spinal cord. Sadly, he was told he chances of walking again were virtually impossible.

The silver-lining

Today, Sarel runs his farm from his wheelchair and uses specialised vehicles and high-tech equipment such as drones to manage the daily activities. He does all of this with his loving and supportive wife by his side.

In ending, Sarel says that he sees every tragedy as a stepping stone that led him to the life he leads today.

