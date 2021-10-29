Reason's fans recently noticed that the rapper's catalogue was missing from all major streaming platforms without an explanation

Upon seeing those concerns, Reason engaged with the concerned fan and asked them to just give him some time to fix it

The rapper shared that he is working on bringing every single bit of his work online for fans to enjoy but that will take some time

Reason's fans almost had a heart attack when they found that the rapper's entire discography had gone missing without a trace. The musician quickly hopped online to calm peeps down before the situation escalated. He explained that there was a perfectly good reason for this.

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that a Reason fan was left frustrated after searching for the rapper's music on all streaming sites and found nothing. The fan noticed that his albums were no longer available on Apple Music or even YouTube. So he thought to ask the man behind the music himself.

Reason saw the follower's concerns and reassured him that he was aware of it and he was the one who had done it. Turns out, the rapper is currently trying to make all of his projects, from the very beginning to now, easy to find and streamable on all platforms.

Other fans saw the conversation and were excited by the thought of having all of Reason's work readily available.

@_esethu still had some concerns:

"Bro, I don't know how you're going to do it but get those freestyles on DSPs!! or at least that January one."

Whereas @chef_phila simply said:

"Yesssss finally !!"

Reason explains why he is not on good terms with Moozlie

Briefly News reported that it is public knowledge in Mzansi that Reason and Moozlie are far from being friends. When guest-starring on Real Goboza, Reason did not hesitate to confirm that he has not been friends with Nomuzi since she released Fourways Freestyle.

Reason seems to have caught wind of Moozlie's interview with Ms Cosmo on PoPradio, detailing her the reasons by she directed some of her diss track to Reason, reports SA Hip Hop Mag. In his sit down with the Real Goboza host, he made it known that he is not on good terms with Moozlie.

In the interview, the Skebe Dep Dep hitmaker says there is a pivotal part to the origin of his beef with Nomuzi that she conveniently leaves out in her version of the story. Reasons retells the story like so:

"She decided to keep my vocal and then write a diss track to my business partners"

