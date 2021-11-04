South Africans are paying attention to a local lady who is seen in a viral video killing it with her dance moves at a club

The video was initially posted on TikTok but it has found its way to Twitter and gone viral as people try puzzle it out

Some feel the woman's moves are "clean" but others are rolling around laughing and sharing hilarious reactions

Various social media account holders are reacting to a local lady who is seen in a viral video doing her thing as she dances to her favourite song. The young lady is impressing many South Africans as she dances in a nightclub.

So many social media networkers are reacting to her ability to move her body and some say she has clean moves. The viral clip was initially posted on TikTok but it has found its way to Twitter.

Briefly News naturally went to the favourite social media application to pick up a few interesting and funny comments from locals. @ThabangTweezus posted on social media:

“Yass wena, Cyan Boujee.”

At the same time, a local lady @LleshaM also posted the same viral video clip and said:

“Clean, few dances here & there, mara yena wa phapha.”

Another local lady is entertaining Mzansi with her dance moves. Image: @LleshaM/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Sambulo_Mfusi said:

“Hlobo luni lwesinqa lolu olunama corner?”

@SandisoH_ said:

“Ayy ngeke lezinqa ngathi RDP house so many corners.”

@RachelZimkhitha said:

“Thank you. If I didn't see this I'd be lost. Yho Twitter jokes.”

@Llesha_M said:

“How you dance after surviving an accident.”

@Katleog_Cas said:

“She’s not serious about having hands.”

@Olesski said:

“Personally clean.”

@Buhlez28 said:

“Ey kumnandi kuTwitter.”

Source: Briefly.co.za