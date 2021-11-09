Portugal has introduced new labour laws for employees who have been forced to work from home due to the Covid 19 pandemic

The country has instituted laws that will penalise bosses for contacting their employees after office hours

Other changes include the ability to write-off excessive electricity bills and internet as a business expense

New labour laws in Portugal may see a healthier work-life for remote workers in the country. Just before the weekend, the country's parliament approved a new law stating that employers could face penalties for phoning or messaging employees out of work hours.

The new laws follow an increase of at-home workers due to the Covid 19 pandemic which took the world by storm last year. Reports state the businesses are also required to assist with paying for charges incurred by remote working - this could include internet or higher electricity bills.

The amendment to the law, however, does not apply to businesses that employ less than ten people.

According to EuroNews, employers are also not allowed to monitor their employees who work from home. The report also stated that a proposal for the 'right to disconnect' which would have allowed for the switching off of work-related devices after work hours was denied by MPs in Portugal.

LadBible reported that workers with children younger than eight years old will be allowed to work from home without prior arrangement with their employers - this will relieve major stress for those who may possibly be unable to afford childcare.

