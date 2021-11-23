A young and beautiful woman, Keletso Mphahlele, has just clinched a philosophy doctorate degree in chemical engineering from the Tshwane University of Technology

Mphahlele graduated from the Tshwane-based varsity and feels her red graduation outfit really suits her

South African social media users are now praising the woman, who is a candidate researcher with CSIR

Keletso Mphahlele is another stunning woman who recently made Mzansi proud after bagging a PhD in Chemical Engineering. The young woman headed to Facebook to brag about her massive achievement in the engineering sector.

It seems Keletso was a student at the Tshwane University of Technology and managed to graduate with flying colours. The woman’s story is also documented by Varsity World through social media and South Africans are seriously inspired.

Looking at Keletso’s Linkedin bio, she is also a candidate researcher with the Council for Science and Industrial Research. Varsity World posted on Facebook:

"I look great in Red. Keletso Mphahlele. PhD: Chemical Engineering.”

Muteb Clement said:

“Congratulations. Chemical engineering isn't a Micky Mouse course and wish you all the best in your endeavours.”

Dave Onyilo said:

“Oh wow. I am a Chemical Engineer myself, and I know what it means to be a Ph.D holder in this discipline! A hearty congratulation to you!!”

Zandile Mbalenhle said:

“Congratulations.”

Sthembile Dubazane said:

“Ghal, I am an Electronic engineer. So trust me I understand the amount of work you put in, to achieve this.”

Alana Daries said:

“Wow! Congratulations! Red is definitely your colour!”

Makobo Mogale said:

“You definitely do...congratulations.”

Mamokete Ntsane said:

“Congrats Dr Mphahlele.”

Siyabonga Dayizana said:

“Love your passion.”

Lawrence Sibusiso said:

“Very inspirational. We one day hope to also reach this point.”

Andries Ngoepe said:

“That's what we call it heavyweight right there nuclear war.”

Mfesane Nkwenkwezi said:

“Congrats Doc.”

