Tito Mboweni is not letting the submissive wife culture thing go, he wants people to stand up against it

Calling on the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL), Tito asked where they are at resolving this

The people of Mzansi lashed out at Tito, telling him to stand down as he himself does not even have a wife

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African politician who served as Minister of Finance of South Africa, Tito Mboweni takes another shot at South African culture and the people are having none of it.

Tito Mboweni called on the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) to do something about oppressive cultural norms. Image: Twitter / @tito_mboweni

Source: Facebook

Following up on his previous post regarding his disapproval of the ‘obedient wife’ culture that runs strong in many Mzansi traditions, Tito has now called on the African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL).

Tito took to social media with the same submissive wife picture, but this time, he asked the ANCWL where they are regarding this? He does not feel women should be kneeling down to men, especially when they too are contributing to household equality if not more than the men are.

“This must stop! ANCWL where are you?”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The people of Mzansi tear Tito apart

People are having none of Tito’s culture shading energy. They tore into him in the comment section of his post, holding onto the fact that he does not have a wife and therefore has no right to comment… apparently.

While times have changed, cultures have not. Culture and tradition run strong in Mzansi and people are not about to let people like Tito take away from that.

Take a look at some of the comments

@azania1023 said:

“This a Zulu culture, still practised by some who don’t have a problem with it. Why must it be stopped?”

@Ori_Debig_Beats said:

“You wanna westernise and modernise everything, trying by all means to adjust to ways of our oppressors AKA colonisers, and trying to prove that their culture and religion is more suitable for us that ours. We’re diluting our own cultures but Western culture is not being diluted”

@ThantshaKhathi said:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

Former finance minister Tito Mboweni shades the ANC, trade unions and Kgalema Motlanthe, trends online

Former Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni was trending on social media after making an appearance on a television show on Monday night, 10 January, reported Briefly News.

Mboweni had people talking about some of the controversial comments he made in relation to the African National Congress and some of its members as well as trade unions in South Africa.

Speaking on Power to Truth with JJ Thabane on eNCA, Mboweni, who is also a National Executive Committee member of the ANC, shaded the ruling party and stated that he did not fight for the ANC but for democracy.

Source: Briefly News