Minister Fikile Mbalula said he will be answering questions on the country's sole license printer soon and Mmusi Maimane made a comment about this

Maimane believes that Mbalula cannot "fix anything"; his play on words involving the Minister's nickname had many netizens agreeing with him

Peeps responded to the clip of Mbalula and also to Maimane's reaction to the Minister, many were on the side of the former DA leader

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was recorded recently speaking about the single printer that Mzansi has for licenses. The Minister shared that he has seen the jokes about it online and will answer questions posed on Wednesday, 19 January.

Politician Mmusi Maimane came across the clip of Mbalula and wasted no time in roasting 'Mr Fix' for seemingly not living up to the name he portrays online. Maimane responded to the 55-second clip with:

"What is understood is that Mbalula cannot Fix anything."

Social media users have been responding to the clip in various ways but it seems most of the responses directed at Maimane's tweet are in favour of what he shared.

Netizens responded to Maimane's claims about Mbalula

@andyman_acm shared:

"Completely agree... How can you only have 1 machine that is so vital to the country... Seriously..."

@Freddy13946129 said:

"Correct. Problem creator yes, problem fixer useless."

@siya4980 responded with:

"Mr fix can't fix anything."

@Thando__Omuhle8 tweeted:

"Period."

@_Karabo_Shalang wrote:

"Incompetent..."

@Jabu82900304 added:

"Mbalula is a useless minister."

Mmusi Maimane challenges Angie Motshekga to a public debate on South Africa's educational system

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of One SA Movement challenged the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga to a public debate on issues within the educational system, reported Briefly News.

Maimane is an avid advocate for the betterment of South Africa's education system and he just recently launched a petition to end the 30% pass mark for grade 12 learners. Maimane says the petition has now garnered more than 10 000 signatures so far.

On his official Twitter account, Maimane posted a statement in which he highlights key areas of concern that he wants to debate with Motshekga on.

These areas of debate include the 30% pass mark, remuneration for teachers and Life Orientation. Maimane has previously proposed that LO should be scrapped and replaced with a new subject that teaches pupils to think critically, amongst other things.

Source: Briefly News