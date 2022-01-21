Instagram users were blown away by sexy snaps blogger @sethumlonzi shared on the social media platform

In the two photographs, the model is dressed in a black and white traditional Xhosa fishtail-like dress along with black sunglasses, a gorgeous handbag and a black doek

The tantalising lady often shares stunning en pointe fashion snaps to the platform which get pulses racing

A woman has gone onto social media to share pics of herself dressed in traditional garb. Image: @sethumlonzi/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

Instagram users were left fanning themselves after a bodacious blogger shared sexy pics of herself online.

Blogger @sethumlonzi went onto social media to share several pics of herself dressed in traditional African attire. In the pics, the beautiful lass can be seen posing on a road draped in gorgeous African fashion.

The sexy woman, who is the face of Scarlett Fashion, regularly updates her Instagram account with racy snaps for tweeps to drool over. The cancer survivor captioned the snap:

“Don’t swear, I am Xhosa.”

Instagram users fell in love with pics of the gorgeous woman and could not help commenting.

@gugu_goddess said:

“Damn girl.”

@zurismallwood said:

“A Xhosa queen.”

@myself_sma_ngubane reacted:

“Who's wedding is it anyway.”

@_mayleratobewithyou said:

“Absolutely stunning.”

@i.thando said:

“I’m getting rich aunt vibes.”

@ziinto_ added:

“You definitely Beyonce’d this fit.”

@itssino_ said:

“Beautiful.”

@tobsnyubuse wrote:

"That’s my baby.”

@ke.mmabatho reacted:

“Shuuuuuu.”

