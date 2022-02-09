Peeps Poke Fun at Video of Truck Made From Boxes: “The Original Box Cart”

A funny video of a strange two-wheel vehicle has been doing the rounds on social media recently

The footage shared by SA Long Distance Truckers shows a make-shift truck made out of cardboard boxes driving down a road

The Facebook post has attracted a lot of humorous comments from Mzansi amused online users

A video of an odd-looking vehicle was shared online recently and has South African social media users more amused than impressed.

Online users were amused by a video of a make-shift vehicle made from boxes. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers / Facebook

The clip was shared by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook and sees a strange automobile made from what looks like cardboard boxes. The two-wheel vehicle drives through the open road.

Talk about taking recycling, reusing, and reducing waste to a whole new level! He or she is definitely playing an active role in reducing their carbon footprint.

Online users responded with mockery and sarcasm on the post:

Jośejovo Tianjośe said:

“Dream big and work (hard/for it).”

Juhaid Hermanus wrote:

“This Mack is tail-happy.”

July Mokgoloboto reacted:

“Jake brakes are amazing.”

Barbara Nixon said:

“Haha! The original "Box Cart".”

Ester van der Westhuizen commented:

“Big dreamer.”

Brian Chivanga replied:

“Innovative.”

Busani Lilo wrote:

“2 wheels truck.”

