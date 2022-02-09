Peeps Poke Fun at Video of Truck Made From Boxes: “The Original Box Cart”
- A funny video of a strange two-wheel vehicle has been doing the rounds on social media recently
- The footage shared by SA Long Distance Truckers shows a make-shift truck made out of cardboard boxes driving down a road
- The Facebook post has attracted a lot of humorous comments from Mzansi amused online users
A video of an odd-looking vehicle was shared online recently and has South African social media users more amused than impressed.
The clip was shared by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook and sees a strange automobile made from what looks like cardboard boxes. The two-wheel vehicle drives through the open road.
Talk about taking recycling, reusing, and reducing waste to a whole new level! He or she is definitely playing an active role in reducing their carbon footprint.
Online users responded with mockery and sarcasm on the post:
Jośejovo Tianjośe said:
“Dream big and work (hard/for it).”
Juhaid Hermanus wrote:
“This Mack is tail-happy.”
July Mokgoloboto reacted:
“Jake brakes are amazing.”
Barbara Nixon said:
“Haha! The original "Box Cart".”
Ester van der Westhuizen commented:
“Big dreamer.”
Brian Chivanga replied:
“Innovative.”
Busani Lilo wrote:
“2 wheels truck.”
Mzansi hilariously reacts to a small car "R40 ke full tank"
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on images of a small car that could possibly cost only R40 to fill up the tank are causing a storm on social media circles.
@_shanom has shared a collage of images on her Twitter timeline, saying she is certain the light motor vehicle can be easily filled with a few rands.
Video of adorable little girl moving to the beat proves she was born with rhythm, leaves internet in awe
On the other hand, @MohlaleGCR has also taken to his social media page to share snaps of the same vehicle, saying it has no power steering, no safety airbags, and should be classified as a quad bike.
Mzansi users are hilariously reacting to the car that was trending on the social media application and Briefly News takes a look at the funny comments.
@TerryDiso said:
“I can run faster than this thing.”
@Hoelypapiii said:
“Bruh you can’t even hop on the highway with this.”
Source: Briefly News