A young man from Bloemfontein shared a post on social media stating that he needs land in order to make his business a reality

Cedric Quèbek believes his idea will change the entire economy of Caleb Motshabi Phase 6 in Bloemfontein

Cedric stated that he already has a business plan and that the business is registered, all he needs now is land

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Cedric Quèbek describes himself as an inspired black queer man from Bloemfontein. Cedric took to Twitter to share a post about him having an idea that he believes will change the economy of Caleb Motshabi Phase 6.

In the image Cedric shared on Twitter, he is holding a board as stands in a field. The board reads:

"I have an idea that would change the entire economy of Caleb Motshabi Phase 6, Bloemfontein, Free State. I need LAND for the idea to be a reality. A business plan is already in place. Business is registered. I need land!!!"

This young man is trying to obtain land to go through with his business idea that he believes will change the economy of his home. Image: @Socialistforce

Source: Twitter

Social media users have asked various questions thanks to his post and it seems Cedric is looking for a specific type of land and has received no assistance from Government.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

SA netizens need answers and ask various questions

@JaspStyx shared:

"Don't just claim you have this secret plan. Many people do that. Tell us what the plan is. Perhaps someone will buy-in and give you land and capital. No one will give you land just because ask for it. Sell the idea, not the wants."

@teddyyking wrote:

"You'll have to produce a financial statement bro."

@MyAppinabox shared some advice:

"Start with a business plan... Let the authors of it sign an NDA."

Other netizens simply wished Cedric well

@thandi_nkosi responded with:

"All the best, I hope someone hears your plea."

@TPmholo tweeted:

"Soon and very soon, something will give. Keep the dream alive!"

@Chle19414099 added:

"I'm rooting for you."

Meet Tshepo Sethosa, the hard-working porridge seller who wants to make an impact

In more news about entrepreneurs trying to make a difference, Briefly News had the wonderful opportunity of interviewing Tshepo Sethosa. Tshepo hails from Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. He is an entrepreneur and a stand-up comedian. His brand of Motoho is available in various parts of Gauteng.

Tshepo spoke about why he started his business and what his hopes and dreams are for the future. According to the porridge business owner, hunger was the defining factor in choosing this path.

"Honestly speaking it was hunger, when we were on hard lockdown, there was no income at all. I decided to sell something and the cheapest thing was Motoho."

Source: Briefly News