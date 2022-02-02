South African entrepreneur and stand-up comedian Tshepo Sethosa shared his story with Briefly News recently

According to Tshepo, the journey has not been an easy one and the reason he started the business was due to not having an income

The stand-up comedian also shared advice with young entrepreneurs who are trying their best to reach their dreams

Briefly News had the wonderful opportunity of interviewing Tshepo Sethosa. Tshepo hails from Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni. He is an entrepreneur and a stand-up comedian. His brand of Motoho is available in various parts of Gauteng.

Tshepo spoke about why he started his business and what his hopes and dreams are for the future. According to the porridge business owner, hunger was the defining factor in choosing this path.

"Honestly speaking it was hunger, when we were on hard lock down there was no income at all. I decided to sell somethingand the cheapest thing was Motoho.

"I knew this would sell because a lot of the people I targeted were already on the road by 5am and were less likely to have had breakfast."

Tshepo Sethosa shared his journey to starting a successful business and gave out some advice. Image: @tsheposethosa

Source: Twitter

Tshepo faced some troubles when starting his business. He spoke about working on his mental state first and the second issue he tackled was finding a place to sell his product. He explained that there are still some tough parts of the business as he struggles to get into big retailers.

As someone who has worked his way to finding success, Tshepo shared that the journey has not been an easy one:

"Tjo, this journey is hard. Persevering when things don't go your way is the biggest challenge. I think patience is our biggest obstacle."

Speaking about what young hustlers can do to reach their dreams, Tshepo advised that they work hard and always measure their progress so they know where they are now and how far they have come on their journeys.

Tshepo's future plans are to expand his business into major retailers within Mzansi. He hopes to become one of the biggest food producers on the continent. This is not only to boost him but to create jobs and inspire black children to achieve whatever they dream about.

Source: Briefly News