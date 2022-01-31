A young business-minded man has turned a tried and tested fermented traditional mabele recipe into a brand

Tshepho (@tsheposethosa) used to sell porridge in his community as vendor before launching his own porridge beverage in 2021

Briefly News shared that the business has been doing well and won over the support of many South Africans

A Mzansi entrepreneur known as Tshepho is living proof that with grit and determination, one can turn anything into a success. The young man is nourishing many peeps on a daily as the proud owner of a porridge beverage business.

Tshepho launched his own mabele porridge beverage brand last year. Image: @tsheposethosa / Twitter

Tshepho identified a need in his community when he used to sell porridge in the streets. Using his trade skills, he took the business a step further when he launched his own ready-made porridge beverage at the beginning of 2021.

Briefly News shared his story on social media reporting that what makes this young man’s porridge special is that he uses fermented traditional mabele just like how our grandparents and parents used to make it.

Saffas congratulate Tshepo’s hustle

Check out some inspired online users' comments on the post:

NomaQocwa Faith Gwegwana wrote:

“Big up Tshepo what an inspiration to all of us. True definition of a hustler right there. Super proud of you.”

Palesa Motshoener reacted:

“Great job.”

Adeline Swanson said:

“Good luck! May your business grow daily.”

Julia Molapo commented:

“Well done bro great job indeed don't look back keep going God is going to protect you.”

Esther Mbhele replied:

“Our father in heaven will protect you against the enemy your business will grow good luck Tshepo.”

Shady Mash responded:

“Good luck in your business Tshepo SA needs more people like you.”

Kgosigadi Nyadi Sekgabi Bobela said:

“Great inspiration indeed. Congrats bro.”

