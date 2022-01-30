A female farmer has shown that hard work does pay off after her thriving farm supplies Spar and Boxer

She started her farm back in 2020 during the lockdown and is now reaping the rewards of her efforts

Yamkela told young farmers that in order to farm people need two things, money and knowledge

An ambitious female farmer is getting the bag. Her farm in Qumbu is thriving and produces enormous heads of cabbage and spinach.

She sells her produce to large stores such as Spar and Boxer. YouTuber Kwanda Nyazeka interviewed the amazing woman on his channel.

Yamkela started farming during the lockdown in 2020 and now she is reaping the rewards. Photo credit: @Agric_young

Source: Twitter

Yamkela comes from a village where commercial farming is something that is simply not done. She started her farm in 2020 during the lockdown and now her farm is thriving.

She had some advice for people who want to get into farming, she said that young farmers need to get a permanent job to raise capital and educate themselves on farming.

Once they have enough money and education around farming then they can start their own farm. She added that farming is not possible without money first.

Briefly News contacted Kwanda Nyazeka and asked him about Yamkela and her farm. He said that it was crucial for farmers to do their research before attempting a project of this scale.

