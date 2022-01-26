A female chicken farmer from Limpopo shared snaps of her growing chicken farming business and peeps have praised her

Broiler farmer Rakoma posted several snaps of her chickens eating; bags of chicken feed and also of the farmland she works on in Polokwane

South Africans were extremely impressed with the business savvy, discipline and determination the young woman displayed

A Limpopo chicken farmer has amazed Mzansi with her business acumen. Image: @maphate_rosina/ Instagram and Twitter

Source: Twitter

A chicken farmer from the Polokwane in Limpopo has shared pics of her growing business on Twitter and peeps have praised her for making her dreams come true.

Broiler farmer and Agricultural Economics graduate Maphate Rakoma went onto social media to share snaps of how much her venture has grown since it turned one last year.

@maphate_rosina also wrote about her business on her Twitter account last May; the first anniversary of her business.

The latest snaps show whole packaged chickens in crates; several bags of chicken feed and there is also a photograph of chickens grazing at mealtime. She captioned the photos:

"My passion, my life."

Social media users applauded the hardworking lady on her drive to succeed.

@Sehlahlanatrad1 said:

“As we push to build for the clients you always share the same link. Let's work together.”

@MphoMasemola18 said:

“Go and shine black excellence.”

@MphoMasemola18 reacted:

“Congratulations party popper.”

@letibla said:

“Hi. Your chickens are so nice and clean. What do you use as chicken bedding?”

@maphate_rosina said:

“Thank you. I use pine shaving and turn it everyday.”

@Afriforeal2 said:

“Where are you based?”

@thulanindo wrote:

“Weren't these the same chickens that were swimming in a storm a few weeks ago?”

@jmujuma said:

“Keep it up, girl.”

@THULA N wrote:

“Beautiful work!”

