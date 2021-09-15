Feeding the Nation: Chicken Farmer Shows Off Her Flock, Mzansi Feeling Inspired

A hardworking female farmer has inspired Mzansi with the magnitude of her flock

The businesswoman has encouraged other farmers not to give up on their dreams and to "keep pushing"

Mzansi took to the comments section wishing the lady well and even seeking some advice for their own agricultural ventures

A local farmer has inspired South Africans after sharing pictures of her flock. The amazing lady has more than 3000 chickens to her name and sells her produce to a few retailers in the GaSekhukhune area.

A local farmer has headed online to show off her incredible chicken flock.

Source: Twitter

, the farmer @Manakedi7 shared these inspirational words:

"Feeding the nation, let's keep on pushing farmers"

Naturally, Mzansi flooded the comments section with positive reactions. Some aspiring farmers took the opportunity to ask for a little advice in their own ventures.

Check out some of the reactions to the post below:

@Tshilidzi_tm1 said:

"Beautiful and inspiring, can you please advise me on how to sell commercially, please."

@mufaro_13 said:

"This is wonderful... how many birds are these?"

@MbaliLegacyfan said:

"I want to do this. I'm based in the Eastern Cape. Would love some advice."

@MledgeKaiser said:

"My dream eyy.. I'm still a student.. after school and working I'm heading there."

@U_Siphoz said:

"Can't wait for the day I have my own farm. For now, I'll be cheering all of you guys. Keep paving the way."

Halala: Young woman starts a sustainable farming business, inspires Mzansi

In more #farming news, Briefly News previously reported that a local entrepreneur has dazzled Mzansi with her up-and-coming seed business. The inspiring businesswoman has created packaging for her products from recycled paper which makes the seedlings totally eco-friendly.

Heading online, local business page @KasiEconomy shared her story.

"Meet @lerat0_ founder of @LinaleliC a company that retails SEED paper products, once planted the paper grows into flowers,herbs or veggies. The paper is RECYCLED and embedded with seeds.

"The paper is great for, business card, flyer, bookmark etc," they captioned the post.

South African social media users were left awe-struck. Many wanted to know exactly how they could get their hands on a pack of the cool seeds.

Check out some of the comments below:

@macsleem said:

"When will it go global? We need it in Kenya."

@T_Daniel__ said:

"Nice invention, love it."

@uZweli said:

"Interesting..."

@ElizePietersen said:

"Absolutely amazing!"

@NmabokelaNonoza said:

"Women are doing amazing things hey."

@LooAfrique said:

"This is brilliant... These can make perfect gift cards #comeyearendfunction."

