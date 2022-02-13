Drip footwear founder revealed that he had used alcohol in the past to escape the reality of the poverty and pain he faced

He'd made the decision to quit alcohol and turn his life around and now rubs shoulders with the rich and famous

The self-made entrepreneur has 18 stores countrywide and plans on adding two more soon

Self-made entrepreneur Lekau Sehoana shared an intimate picture of his past abuse of alcohol.

The Drip footwear founder shared the snap on Instagram and explained that in the past he had used alcohol to escape the realities of his life; poverty and pain.

Lekau Sehoana used to struggle with alcohol to escape the harsh realities of poverty and pain. Photo credit: @lekausehoana

Lekau made the conscious decision to quit drinking and change his life. He described himself as being a "Drunkard, poverty-stricken and hopeless".

The picture he shared was of himself when he was 21 and he added an inspiring message to his fans who struggled with alcohol.

"I hope you too turn your life Around with whatever the devil you are facing and make your dreams come true."

His success has inspired many and after he turned his life around he now regularly rubs shoulders with celebrities and famous brands.

He has 18 stores across South Africa and is aiming at expanding to 20 soon.

He shared another photo encouraging people to be bold in a world full of challenges.

His fans celebrated his success in the comment section

multibcomedian:

"You're a true example of never undermining days of small beginnings. We're inspired and learning"

malondi_makhoba:

"I can’t wait for the day I manage your entire finance team! CFO in the making."

dessie1509:

"Better, Stronger, Wiser my brother."

He also shared a snap of the first store he opened in 2021 wasn't a Drip Store but a Legends Barber. He revealed that his next store won't be a Drip store but something else entirely.

