A gorgeous Mzansi babe took to social media to share her inspiring med school journey with the world

Social media user @mohau_phithi is a former beauty queen who has now dedicated her life to medicine

The young woman’s page tells an inspiring story that has left many feeling motivated and proud of her dedication

Often beautiful women are overlooked when it comes to intelligence, but this stunner has made it known that she’s got it all!

Social media user and med student, @mohau_phithi, is the whole package - beauty and brains.

Social media user @mohau_phithi was crowned Miss Mamelodi Sundowns North West 2020, and now she is a whole entire medical student who is currently carrying out her residency.

Her Instagram page is filled with sassy snaps of her journey that tell her story from the perspective of a true boss babe. While the hours are long and she ain’t getting paid, the gorgeous med student has given her life to medicine and wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.

@mohau_phithi let the good peeps know that she is “married to medicine” and coming for that Dr title!

The people of Mzansi shower the gorgeous med student with praise

Seeing the undeniable dedication @mohau_phithi has to become a doctor left many feeling inspired. Nothing is stopping this honey and peeps let her know that they are rooting for her and are grateful for her service.

Take a look at some of the sweet comments:

@rosy_babiiey said:

“ inspiration indeed.”

@iam_lulu22 said:

“Hayboooo, my inspiration!”

@smile.y_effect said:

“I feel better so much better now that the doc is here.”

@i.ndoniyamanzi said:

“You are soooooo beautiful!”

@katlegomothibi said:

“My type of woman... hard worker ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

