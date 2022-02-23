A young beauty took to Instagram to post about a new car that she bought, saying that her year is starting off on a great note

She mentions in her post how last year ended with her attaining a qualification and now she has reached yet another milestone

Social media congratulated her and supported her reason for celebrating saying that she deserved it

A young lady posted a series of videos and pics on Instagram celebrating the new car that she bought. She shared about how she had received her qualifications mere months prior as 2021 came to an end and South Africa, impressed with her achievements, congratulated her.

The lady, who was in a jovial mood, was joined by her friends who were equally happy. She promised in her post that the new whip would be at the centre of a lot of new memories she plans on making.

A beautiful young lady wowed South Africa on social media as she posted the new car she bought herself. Image: vuyolwethu_vee_sotenjwa/Instagram

"Boss moves.": Messages of congratulations pour in for stunner's achievements

Thrilled by her all that she has managed to do in a short space of time, South Africans who saw her post on Instagram were not only compelled to congratulate her but also dubbed her "boss-lady".

Here are some of the comments she got:

@hlumi_mgoqi was one of many who said:

"Congratulations mntase❤️❤️ much deserved."

Recognising the stunner's tenacity, @bontle.ee said:

"Boss moves."

