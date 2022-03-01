A steamy video of the topless Ukrainian president has gone viral and caused a buzz of excitement on social media

In the clip, the hunky Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be seen without a shirt as he gets his Covid-19 vaccine shot

The TikTok post has over 2.6 million views and left online users in admiration of the European statesman

With all the drama and negativity surrounding the Russian invasion of Ukraine, one online user shifted the focus to a more positive note by sharing a video of the attractive Ukrainian president.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @officialqueenbitch and has over 2.6 million views. Volodymyr Zelenskyy can be seen shirtless in the clip as he gets his Covid-19 jab.

A video of a shirtless Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was shared online recently. Image: @officialqueenbitch / TikTok

Zelenskyy is a former actor and comedian who has been serving as the president of Ukraine since 2019. He has gained worldwide recognition as the wartime leader of Ukraine during this Russian invasion.

Netizens were left hot under the collar and could not help but respond to the post with flirtatious comments showing their admiration for the European statesman.

Anntina shared:

“Now we all need to admit we just watched this more than a few times.”

Britishcrumpet reacted:

“We are all going on holiday to Ukraine when it’s all over.”

Joanna Eleftheriou commented:

“I feel like Putin would be so angry knowing what TikTok people are doing for this guy!”

Jessica Moon449 wrote:

“His wife is stunning too and they both took up arms for their country - relationship goals.”

ophelia said:

“He is a legend right now!”

user839991933063 replied:

“I've never rooted for a guy so much. he better survive this.”

Talitha Delporte responded:

“He is so hot!!”

ericaanellotello3 Erica commented:

“Love to have a President like him, young, very handsome, and most of all a real leader that cares for his people and country.”

Russia Ukraine conflict: continued tension could impact South Africa's economy negatively in future

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that in the early hours of Thursday morning, 24 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin realised the fears of many world leaders and Ukrainian citizens by announcing that Russian soldiers would be invading Ukraine.

The Russian president also warned other world leaders that they could face severe consequences if they try to intervene in his efforts.

Putin's decision comes after months of speculation that Russia was making preparations to invade Ukraine by establishing military training posts near Ukrainian borders.

In the months leading to the invasion, world leaders such as US President Joe Biden attempted to hold talks with Putin, which proved to be unsuccessful.

