Kazuki, a famous B-Boy, displayed an impressive move known as the 'crab kick', which involves a standing, one-legged splits move

The dancer then spun around with his leg still in the air before landing in the splits again, and peeps went WILD

Kazuki's moves went viral in 2018 during a competition he participated in and has gone viral again a whole four years later on TikTok

A B-Boy named Kazuki showed off some killer skills in 2018 that have gone viral once again. The professional dancer moved his legs as if they weren't attached to his body in a series of cool moves.

He then shocked viewers when he performed a unique move involving standing splits. The move is called the 'crab kick'. The move was awesome from beginning to end and the pure excitement that Kazuki showed after performing it was amazing.

After he did a one-legged standing splits, Kazuki spun around with his leg still in the air before landing into a floor splits. Social media users who viewed the clip on TikTok were shook beyond belief.

B-Boy Kazuki displayed this killer move during a competition leaving peeps in utter shock.

Cyber citizens are in pure disbelief at Kazuki's talent

@whaleyharold said:

"What? My eyes and brain were weirded out by this."

@Albert Alleycat Murray wrote:

"The salute at the end gave me anime vibes..."

@Austin shared:

"He didn't know it but this was a Levi's commercial."

@Mictlāntēcutli commented:

"That’s not even break dancing. That’s some contortionist ballet."

@Wesly Peterson responded with:

"My brain isn't computing what he just did."

@Brey added:

"In jeans!? I could never."

