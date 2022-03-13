A local woman is the toast of her followers online after she headed to the timeline to share images of her new acquisition

@KAYMABZ flashed her grand prize, a BMW dubbed "Grace", as she geared up to paint the town red in the new set of wheels

Saffas made quite the noise as they raised a glass to the BMW babe, taking to her mentions in their numbers to pile on the praise

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Another stunner is painting the town red online as she prepares to drive around in style after copping herself a flashy white "Beamer".

The hot mommy, @KAYMABZ, wasted no time – and why would she – as she took to the bird app to celebrate with her 950 followers, all of whom tipped a hat to the new car owner.

A new BMW owner has hit the streets. Image: @KAYMABZ

Source: Twitter

She shared hot off the press pics with the caption:

"So, yesterday I did a thing. I'm so obsessed with my new baby, Grace."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Her excitement – all captured in the cute pics – was infectious and rubbed off on Saffas from Cape Town to Musina. She holds up a bouquet while standing next to Grace in one photo before the magnificent reveal at BMW Durban City.

The rest of the snaps capture her sparkling beamer, Grace, in all its pearl white glory. The post garnered more than 10 000 likes, 500 retweets, and 100 comments as inspired netizens lit up the comments section.

Saffas enthralled by scenes

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@Karabo_banda93 wrote:

"Kante what's up with women and big cars?"

@Nazozo_ said:

"Congratulations, mama kaGrace. Anisebahle nosana lwakho."

@SizweLtd added:

"Your baby is beautiful. Congratulations and wishing you amazing scenic rides."

Source: Briefly News